India to host BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on June 25-26 in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): India will host the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Gurugram on June 25-26, bringing together energy ministers and senior officials from BRICS nations to discuss cooperation on energy security, sustainability and innovation.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Power, the meeting will be held under India's BRICS Chairship 2026 and will focus on strengthening collaboration among member countries at a time when nations are balancing energy security, affordability and climate goals.

Advertisement

"The meeting will bring together Energy Ministers and senior officials from all BRICS member countries to advance cooperation on energy security, sustainability and innovation," the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

India's energy agenda under its BRICS presidency is centred on three priorities - energy security and sustainability, energy access and equity, and technology and innovation.

The ministry said the meeting will also provide India an opportunity to showcase its progress in expanding clean energy and strengthening its power infrastructure.

Advertisement

"As the world's third-largest producer and consumer of electricity, and one of the fastest-growing major economies, India views secure, affordable and sustainable energy as a cornerstone of its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision," the statement said.

Highlighting India's role during its presidency, the ministry said, "India will seek to advance the priorities of the Global South while promoting practical cooperation on energy security, resilient supply chains, innovation and sustainable development."

The BRICS grouping currently comprises 11 countries and accounts for nearly half of the world's population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.

The ministry said the meeting is expected to strengthen cooperation on energy security, innovation and sustainable development while promoting practical collaboration towards secure, affordable and future-ready energy systems. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)