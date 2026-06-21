DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India to host BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on June 25-26 in Gurugram

India to host BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on June 25-26 in Gurugram

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:33 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): India will host the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Gurugram on June 25-26, bringing together energy ministers and senior officials from BRICS nations to discuss cooperation on energy security, sustainability and innovation.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Power, the meeting will be held under India's BRICS Chairship 2026 and will focus on strengthening collaboration among member countries at a time when nations are balancing energy security, affordability and climate goals.

Advertisement

"The meeting will bring together Energy Ministers and senior officials from all BRICS member countries to advance cooperation on energy security, sustainability and innovation," the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

India's energy agenda under its BRICS presidency is centred on three priorities - energy security and sustainability, energy access and equity, and technology and innovation.

The ministry said the meeting will also provide India an opportunity to showcase its progress in expanding clean energy and strengthening its power infrastructure.

Advertisement

"As the world's third-largest producer and consumer of electricity, and one of the fastest-growing major economies, India views secure, affordable and sustainable energy as a cornerstone of its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision," the statement said.

Highlighting India's role during its presidency, the ministry said, "India will seek to advance the priorities of the Global South while promoting practical cooperation on energy security, resilient supply chains, innovation and sustainable development."

The BRICS grouping currently comprises 11 countries and accounts for nearly half of the world's population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.

The ministry said the meeting is expected to strengthen cooperation on energy security, innovation and sustainable development while promoting practical collaboration towards secure, affordable and future-ready energy systems. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts