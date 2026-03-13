India to host International Workshop on 6G Standardisation on March 18

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications, is set to organise an International Workshop on 6G Standardisation on March 18 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

According to a press release, the event intends to enhance India's contribution to global 6G standardisation efforts and provide a platform for national and international experts to share updates on the latest research and development.

The workshop aims to support Indian start-ups, academia, and innovators in identifying opportunities for participation in global standards development. By strengthening India's role in shaping the future of global telecommunications, the initiative aligns with the national vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The event will witness participation from research and development institutions, industry representatives, international standards organisations, and government policy makers, including the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India, the release said.

This initiative comes at a time when global discussions on 6G technologies are accelerating. Current efforts include ongoing studies in 3GPP Release-20 and work on IMT-2030 within the ITU-R, alongside parallel initiatives across multiple international standards bodies. The release noted that it is essential for Indian stakeholders, including government, academia, and industry alliances, to be actively involved in global 6G discussions at this stage.

India previously acquired significant experience during the 5G standardisation cycle in bodies such as 3GPP, ITU, and IEEE. The country is now in a strategic position to leverage its capabilities for shaping 6G standards. While 5G extended beyond data services to support ultra-low latency and massive device connectivity, 6G promises breakthroughs in ubiquitous intelligent connectivity, human-machine integration, and integrated sensing-communication networks.

Ongoing study activities under 3GPP Release-20 have initiated early exploratory work toward future 6G systems. These studies focus on identifying key technology enablers and architectural directions, including AI/ML-native network capabilities and network energy efficiency.

Parallely, ITU-R has formulated the vision for IMT-2030, and the development of Technical Performance Requirements is currently in progress to ensure the interoperability and reliability of future telecom equipment, the release said.

Other standardisation bodies, such as IEEE, IETF, and ETSI, have also initiated discussions on research priorities, spectrum aspects, and architectural directions. These coordinated developments indicate that the global ecosystem is moving rapidly toward pre-standardisation.

According to the release, "It is imperative for India to stay aligned and enhance its presence in the early phases of global 6G standard formation." Building on the momentum gained during the 5G cycle, India is positioned to leverage its research and industry capabilities to contribute to the development of global 6G standards. (ANI)

