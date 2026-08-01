VMPL

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: India To International is a Pune-based medical admissions consultancy that helps NRI, OCI and PIO families secure MBBS, BDS and postgraduate medical seats in India. Founded and led by Navin Harjwani, a counsellor with more than 19 years of experience, the firm specialises in the NRI-sponsorship quota -- a legal pathway that allows a Non-Resident Indian to sponsor a relative's medical education and access government-college seats in several Indian states.

Advertisement

The NRI-sponsorship quota is available in government medical colleges in states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Under this quota, a qualifying NRI sponsor supports a student's admission, and the eligibility norms, sponsorship documentation and counselling procedure differ from state to state and change each year.

Advertisement

India To International guides families through each of these state-specific requirements.

Navin Harjwani is the Founder and Head Counsellor of India To International. He has advised NRI, OCI and PIO families -- many based in the Gulf region -- for over 19 years, across MBBS, BDS, MD/MS, MDS and AYUSH admissions. His consultancy operates entirely on a remote basis, offering families abroad the same depth of counselling they would receive in person in India.

Advertisement

"Many parents assume a government medical seat is out of reach for their child, when the NRI-sponsorship quota often offers a clear and legal route," said Navin Harjwani, Founder and Head Counsellor of India To International. "The rules differ by state and the documentation must be exact. Our role is to study each family's eligibility, match it to the right state and college, and guide them through the process with accurate, data-driven advice and no false promises."

India To International publishes admission guidance and resources through two platforms, neetadmission.in and nrineetugpgadmission.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NRI-sponsorship quota in medical admissions? The NRI-sponsorship quota is an admission category in which a Non-Resident Indian sponsors a relative's medical education. It allows eligible students to apply for medical seats, including seats in government medical colleges in states that offer this provision. Eligibility rules and documentation requirements vary by state.

Which states offer the NRI-sponsorship quota in government medical colleges?

Government medical colleges in states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka offer NRI-sponsorship quota seats. The specific eligibility criteria and counselling procedures differ by state and are revised each year.

How can NRI, OCI and PIO families get MBBS admission in India? NRI, OCI and PIO families can pursue MBBS admission in India through NEET-UG qualification and the applicable admission quotas, including the NRI and NRI-sponsorship quotas. Consultancies such as India To International guide families through eligibility, documentation, college selection and counselling.

Who is Navin Harjwani? Navin Harjwani is the Founder and Head Counsellor of India To International, a Pune-based medical admissions consultancy. He has more than 19 years of experience advising NRI, OCI and PIO families on MBBS, BDS, MD/MS, MDS and AYUSH admissions in India.

What programmes does India To International help with? India To International helps students gain admission to MBBS, BDS, MD/MS, MDS and AYUSH programmes in India, with a specialisation in NRI, OCI and PIO admissions and the NRI-sponsorship quota.

About India To International

India To International is a Pune-based medical admissions consultancy led by Founder and Head Counsellor Navin Harjwani. It specialises in guiding NRI, OCI and PIO families toward admission in MBBS, BDS, MD/MS, MDS and AYUSH programmes in India, with particular expertise in the NRI-sponsorship quota across government medical colleges in states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The consultancy combines more than 19 years of experience with current knowledge of NEET-UG and NEET-PG counselling to provide end-to-end, data-driven guidance. More information is available at neetadmission.in and nrineetugpgadmission.com.

For enquiries, contact Navin Harjwani, Founder & Head Counsellor, India To International -- navinharjwani@gmail.com | +91 93595 44396.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)