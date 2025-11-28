DT
Home / Business / India to lead emerging market growth with 7pc GDP rise in 2025: Moody’s

India to lead emerging market growth with 7pc GDP rise in 2025: Moody’s

India’s domestic growth drivers underpin its economic resilience amid global uncertainty 

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:34 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Moody’s Ratings on Friday said with a 7 per cent GDP expansion in 2025 and 6.4 per cent in the next year, India would lead growth among emerging markets and across the Asia Pacific region.

Moody’s also said that India’s domestic growth drivers underpin its economic resilience amid global uncertainty.

Although the Indian rupee has continued to weaken against the dollar, most rated companies have active currency risk management or strong financial buffers, while investment-grade entities have demonstrated access to international capital markets.

“India will lead growth among emerging markets and across the region, with GDP growing 7 per cent in 2025 and 6.4 per cent in 2026,” Moody’s Ratings said.

Its projected average GDP growth in APAC (Asia-Pacific) would remain steady at 3.4 per cent in 2026 compared with 3.3 per cent in 2024 and expected growth of 3.6 per cent in 2025.

On a weighted average basis, emerging markets would drive GDP growth in the region, with average growth of 5.6 per cent, compared to average growth of 1.3 per cent in advanced markets, Moody’s said.

