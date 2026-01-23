India to present diverse agri-food ecosystem through 161 exhibitors at Gulfood 2026

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is participating in Gulfood 2026 with a strong, expanded and high-impact presence, reinforcing India's growing stature in the global agri-food trade.

Notably, India is the Partner Country at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, underscoring its strategic importance as a reliable sourcing destination and a key contributor to global food security and resilient supply chains.

"India's participation spans a total exhibition area of 1,434 square metres, featuring 161 exhibitors across a wide range of categories, including processed foods, fresh and frozen products, pulses, grains and cereals, beverages, value-added food products and agri-export startups," Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The Indian Pavilion brings together exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, startups, State Government agencies and national institutions, presenting a comprehensive view of India's agri-food ecosystem and export readiness.

Exhibitors from 25 States and regions are participating including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal (including Kolkata and Siliguri), Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The participation highlights region-specific agri-products, GI-tagged items, organic produce and value-added food products, demonstrating India's expanding engagement in international agri-trade.

Key national institutions and government bodies participating in Gulfood 2026 include NAFED, National Cooperative Exports Limited, National Horticulture Board, Uttarakhand Horticulture Board, Spices Board India, Tea Board of India, National Turmeric Board, Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), All India Rice Exporters Association, IOPEPC, The Rice Exporters Association Chhattisgarh (TREACG), COMFED - Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation Ltd., Punjab State Cooperative Supply & Marketing Federation Ltd., Directorate of Horticulture, Government of Bihar, Sikkim Organic Farming Development Agency, and The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO), among others.

A key highlight of India's participation is the BHARATI Pavilion, APEDA's flagship initiative to promote export-ready agri-food and agri-tech startups.

The Indian Pavilion also features a dedicated Culinary Area, where a renowned chef will conduct live demonstrations of Indian cuisines.

Gulfood 2026 is set to happen from January 26-30, 2026, across two venues in Dubai namely the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. (ANI)

