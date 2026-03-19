India to safeguard agriculture and fisheries interest at WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): India will safeguard its agriculture and fisheries interests at the upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference, government sources told ANI on Thursday. New Delhi has made clear it will stand firm on its declared positions on issues critical to the welfare of Indian farmers and fishermen. The high-stakes meeting is scheduled to be held at Yaounde, Cameroon, from March 26 to 29, and has been widely described as a "Reform Ministerial" by senior officials.

Advertisement

Sources in the government underlined that while an immediate overhaul of the multilateral trading body is not anticipated, the conference is being viewed as an important step on the pathway to meaningful WTO reform. India expects substantive and detailed discussions to emerge around the reform agenda during the four-day gathering.

Advertisement

On agriculture -- a sector of critical importance to India's vast farming population -- government insiders noted that no clear pathway for a breakthrough is visible at this stage. However, India will not compromise on positions it has long championed in defence of its farmers, including on public stockholding for food security and domestic agricultural support. Fisheries subsidies, a subject on which WTO negotiations have stretched over decades, are equally expected to occupy significant discussion time, with India set to protect the livelihoods of its fishing communities.

Advertisement

Beyond agriculture and fisheries, government sources flagged that discussions around US tariff policies "cannot be ruled out," given the current turbulence in global trade relations. The e-commerce moratorium -- which bars WTO members from imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions -- is also expected to feature prominently, with several partner countries nudging for a deeper conversation on the issue. Reaching a conclusive definition of e-commerce remains a significant challenge and an evolving area of international trade law.

There is also a proposal to examine whether the Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) -- launched in 2017 -- could be incorporated as an Annex 4 agreement, which contains plurilateral trade pacts binding on WTO member countries.

Advertisement

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will head India's delegation to the ministerial conference from March 26 to 29. Sources expressed confidence that India will play a constructive and driving role in shaping discussions.

Reiterating New Delhi's core position, an official stressed that India remains a firm believer in a rules-based multilateral trading system and that the WTO must be made more effective in serving the interests of all its members, particularly developing nations.

The Cameroon ministerial will be closely watched as New Delhi seeks to advance its long-standing demands on agricultural support, public stockholding, and a more equitable global trading order -- with the welfare of India's farmers and fishermen firmly at the centre of its stance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)