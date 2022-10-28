India to see biggest jump in energy demand: IEA

New Delhi, October 27

India is likely to see the world’s biggest rise in energy demand this decade, with demand climbing 3% annually due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook released on Thursday.

“India becomes the world’s most populous country by 2025 and, combined with the twin forces of urbanisation and industrialisation, this underpins rapid growth in energy demand, which rises by more than 3% per year in the Stated Policies Scenario from 2021 to 2030,” IEA said. “It sees the largest increase in energy demand of any country.” — PTI

World Energy Outlook