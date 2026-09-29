India to seek connectivity opportunities with 115 airlines, 55 countries at Routes Asia 2027: Aviation Minister

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India will use Routes Asia 2027 to engage with airlines and countries to unlock new regional and international connectivity opportunities, with more than 55 countries, 115 airlines and 2,500 one-on-one business meetings expected at the three-day event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.

Routes Asia 2027 will be held in Delhi from March 16-18, 2027, with the government looking to use the event to expand air links and support trade, tourism and broader economic activity.

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Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the curtain-raiser event, Naidu said India has expanded its airport network and the next priority is to improve connectivity.

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“We have seen that it has become the third largest domestic aviation market and we aspire to become the third largest aviation market globally. And for that connectivity is very, very important,” he said.

Naidu said Routes Asia 2027 would provide an opportunity to engage with airlines and countries on how India can make better use of its connectivity potential.

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“So our focus for Routes 2027 is going to be to engage with airlines, to engage with the countries to see how do we unlock the connectivity opportunity that we have,” he said.

The minister said more than 55 countries, 115 airlines and 2,500 one-on-one business meetings are expected to participate in the event, making it an opportunity for India to pursue new aviation links.

He said stronger air connectivity would have wider economic implications, particularly as India seeks to deepen trade and manufacturing ties and make greater use of free trade agreements.

“We know that whenever we have better connectivity, it increases the trade, it increases tourism and it increases the overall economic activity that we have between the countries,” Naidu said.

He added that connectivity was important for linking India with the Indian diaspora as well as countries and businesses that have trade, manufacturing and supply-chain links with the country.

Naidu also highlighted the expansion of India's airport network, with 66 airports currently under development, and said the next phase would focus on improving connections.

In his address, he described India's aviation sector as large, young and among the fastest growing, while noting that the government has also expanded international connectivity. Fifty-five international routes have been started over the last 15 months, he said.

The government is also looking to build on India's experience in hosting major aviation events, with Naidu saying Routes Asia 2027 would help unlock opportunities for future regional and international connectivity. (ANI)

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