DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India to set up National Hydrocarbon Technology Hub to boost oil, gas R&amp;D: MoPNG Joint Secretary

India to set up National Hydrocarbon Technology Hub to boost oil, gas R&D: MoPNG Joint Secretary

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is setting up a National Hydrocarbon Technology Hub to strengthen research and development in the oil and gas sector and accelerate the commercialisation of research outcomes, Joint Secretary Alok Tripathi said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th Energy Technology Meet (ETM) 2026 in Goa, Tripathi said the initiative would establish a nationally anchored research and development ecosystem to realise the potential of technologies developed in the sector.

Advertisement

The event brought together more than 2,500 participants and around 250 speakers, with an exhibition showcasing technologies across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry, as well as green molecules such as compressed biogas.

Advertisement

Tripathi said the theme of the meet, “From Research to Commercialization”, highlighted the need to strengthen the conversion of research outcomes into commercially viable technologies.

He also said the ministry had signed memorandums of understanding with academic institutions, including IITs and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), to enhance research support.

Advertisement

Under the initiative, the ministry will sponsor up to 100 PhD scholars working in the oil and gas sector, enabling them to devote more time to research and development. Tripathi said the support could help build a stronger academic research ecosystem focused on industry-related challenges over the next five years.

The meet also provided a platform for global technology providers to understand India's policy reforms and investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector, he said.

On improving refining efficiency, Tripathi said the focus was increasingly shifting towards sustainability alongside operational performance. Indian oil companies are working with global technology providers to introduce energy-efficient technologies that consume less energy, while also taking steps to develop such technologies in-house.

“We no longer wish to have a traditional association where the foreign companies are selling the technology and we are buying the technology. We don't want to have buyer seller kind of relationship,” he said.

Tripathi said India wanted to build longer-term partnerships with global technology providers and experts to support domestic technology development. Developing technologies within the country could also reduce costs, with benefits ultimately passed on to consumers, he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts