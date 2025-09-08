DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India Today Group's MO unveils Gen Z's boldest podcast - Secret Lives of Teenagers: Swiggy comes on board as presenting partner

India Today Group's MO unveils Gen Z's boldest podcast - Secret Lives of Teenagers: Swiggy comes on board as presenting partner

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): MO (India Today Group's GenZ brand) today launched a disruptive new Insta First series, Secret Lives of Teenagers (SLOT), placing Gen Z on the centrestage and letting them speak for themselves.

Advertisement

Presented by Swiggy, the six-part series brings together a group of dynamic, expressive teenagers, many studying at some of the world's leading universities, to get real about the subjects that define their generation. From identity and ambition to mental health, rebellion, love, and life online, nothing was off the table.

Raw, hilarious, and deeply personal, Secret Lives of Teenagers offers an unfiltered window into how young people today are navigating the trickiest questions of growing up in a hyper-connected world.

Advertisement

For marketers, parents, educators, and brands, SLOT provides rare cultural insights into Gen Z's values. For teens, it is an amplifier of their own voices, finally heard, honest and authentic.

The series was created under MO, India Today Group's Instagram-first youth brand, designed to speak the internet's language through podcasts, reels, memes, and behind-the-scenes content. With SLOT, MO strengthened its position as a cultural playground for India's most influential generation.

Advertisement

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor in Chief, India Today Group said, "With SLOT, we've created a space that's raw, real, and completely GenZ -- no filters, no borrowed narratives. Digital-first brand MO and series SLOT brings out the spontaneity of social storytelling. It doubles up as a resource for anyone who wants to understand GenZ India."

At the close of every episode, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, will share his perspective on the "Gen Z vibe" for CMOs. Talking about the same, he adds "Gen Z have rewritten the rules of how we eat, shop, and live online. They don't follow trends, they set them. Secret Lives of Teenagers is a front-row seat to their world -- full of raw honesty, humour, and bold perspectives. For any brand or parent trying to understand Gen Z, this is where you should start."

As per company information, Swiggy is India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by 5.4 lakh delivery partners. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts