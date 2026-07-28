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New Delhi [India], July 28: For 50 years, INDIA TODAY has stood where history was made. It didn't just report India's defining moments, it witnessed them. Now, those extraordinary stories are coming to the big screen. India Today Group has partnered with PVR INOX Limited, India's largest cinema exhibition company, for the theatrical release of its landmark documentary, "Eyewitness to a Nation".

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Created to commemorate India Today's Golden Jubilee, "Eyewitness to a Nation" is a cinematic time capsule that captures the making of modern India. Through rare archival footage, compelling first-hand reporting, immersive storytelling, and unforgettable moments preserved over five decades, the film takes audiences on an emotional journey through the events that transformed the nation.

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From historic political shifts and defining national crises to scientific breakthroughs, cultural milestones, economic reforms, sporting triumphs, and India's rise as a global force, the documentary brings together the stories that shaped generations and the journalism that ensured they would never be forgotten.

It is both a tribute to India's extraordinary journey and to the journalists who stood witness to history as it unfolded. Through PVR INOX's expansive network of cinemas, audiences across the country will experience this remarkable chronicle on a scale worthy of the story it tells.

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The film is set to be released in cinemas on 7th August across 10 major cities Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, & Chandigarh,

Speaking on the announcement, Ms. Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, Business Head - India Today Originals & Special Projects, India Today Group said: "Eyewitness to a Nation is more than a film, it is India's living memory. It is my belief that every Indian needs to watch this film so we can revisit the turning points that shaped our country through the lens of iconic editors who wrote the first draft of history for a better India tomorrow. The theatrical release marks a significant milestone for us, and partnering with PVR INOX allows us to bring this experience to audiences on the biggest screen"

Commenting on the partnership, Kamal Gianchandani - Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures Limited, President, Multiplex Association of India, said: "Cinema has the unique ability to make history feel immediate, emotional, and deeply personal. Eyewitness to a Nation is an important documentary that celebrates India's extraordinary journey while honoring the role of journalism in preserving it. We are proud to partner with India Today Group to bring this landmark film to cinemas, giving audiences an opportunity to experience our nation's defining moments together, in the immersive environment of the big screen."

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment by India Today Group and PVR INOX to bring meaningful, impactful storytelling to wider audiences. While India Today has spent five decades documenting the nation's journey with credibility and depth, PVR INOX continues to expand the role of cinemas by bringing compelling documentaries, cultural programming, and unique storytelling experiences to audiences across India.

As anticipation builds for the release, audiences across the country can look forward to experiencing a remarkable cinematic journey through the events that shaped modern India, exactly as they were meant to be experienced, on the biggest screen.

ABOUT INDIA TODAY GROUP- The India Today Group is India's most respected and diversified news media conglomerate. Its entire ethos is underpinned by the central belief that an independent media is the bedrock of democracy. For 50 years, it has painstakingly built on this principle. Story by story. Edition by edition. Platform by platform. It has created a deep legacy of credibility, excellence, trust, and bipartisanship. It is widely admired as the gold standard of journalism in the country. In a landscape marked by shrill polarities, it has only one political alignment: the Indian Constitution. India Today Group which started out with the iconic India Today magazine. For over 5 decades it has been the undisputed high table of Indian journalism. Today the ITG universe has expanded into a vast canvas of four 24/7 national television channels, 18 digital platforms, and nine magazines. It reaches a staggering 500 mi lion+ viewers monthly and covers every discipline that impacts human affairs: from politics and economy to sports, satire, art, business, entertainment, luxury, health, weddings, technology, science, environment, sex, relationships, parenting, life. It is a multi-brand, multi-platform, multi-vertical media group, upholding values of fair and objective journalism that drives the organization.

ABOUT PVR INOX LIMITED- PVR INOX Limited is India's largest film exhibition company, operating 1,798 screens across 359 properties in 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka. Formed through the merger, in 2023, of two of the country's most established and widely recognized cinema brands, PVR Limited and INOX Leisure Limited, the company represents the convergence of scale, operational excellence, and long-term creative vision. Operating as a unified platform, PVR INOX brings together deep industry Nevertheless, its expertise and a strong consumer-centric approach to deliver world-class cinema experiences. PVR INOX continues to invest in continuous innovation, next-generation formats, and immersive experiences, enabling the seamless introduction of global content and storytelling to audiences across the region. Guided by international benchmarks and evolving audience preferences, the company remains committed to shaping the future of out-of-home entertainment in South Asia. Its portfolio spans thoughtfully designed child-friendly auditoriums, state-of-the-art projection and immersive sound technologies, a diverse and curated food and beverage offering, film and non-film programming, and an expansive suite of premium large-format screens.

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