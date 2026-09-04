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Home / Business / India tops global chart for unpaid labour; 24% of workers put more than 16 hours a week

India tops global chart for unpaid labour; 24% of workers put more than 16 hours a week

Up to 5 unpaid hours per week are reported by 62%, six to fifteen by 26%, and sixteen or more by 12%

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:07 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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India has the highest percentage of workers reporting 16 or more unpaid working hours per week, according to the study by ADP's People at Work 2026.

As per the study, about 24 per cent of Indian labourers work more than 16 unpaid hours per week. An additional 40 per cent of workers put in six to fifteen hours of unpaid labour each week.

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This indicates that a significant portion of India's labour force works long hours without considering those hours to be paid work.

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The situation is less severe on a global scale. Up to five unpaid hours per week are reported by 62 per cent of workers, six to fifteen by 26 per cent, and sixteen or more by 12 per cent.

The study throws up a less obvious finding: working longer unpaid hours does not always result in better output.

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Employees who reported higher unpaid duties were more likely to report being less productive than they could have been. Additionally, they were more likely to feel stressed out and think about quitting their job.

The study noted that employees who put in more than 16 unpaid hours were more likely to report being totally involved and finding meaning in their work, but this was accompanied by lower levels of thriving, perceived productivity, and intent to find another employment.

The issue is not specific to any one workplace setup. Remote workers were more likely to report putting in long stretches of unpaid time compared to hybrid or office-based workers.

Additionally, younger workers were more likely to report working after hours.

For employers, the figures indicate an issue in the workplace that cannot be quantified by looking only at reported working hours or attendance. According to the study, productivity, well-being, and retention may suffer if unpaid labour continues to grow.

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