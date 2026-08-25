India tracks infra projects worth Rs 37.11 lakh crore as of July; 36 added in month

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): As many as 1,775 ongoing central sector infrastructure projects worth Rs 37.11 lakh crore were under monitoring as of July 2026, with 36 new projects added to the tracking system during the month, according to a release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

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The projects, monitored through the ministry's PAIMANA platform, have incurred cumulative expenditure of Rs 19.26 lakh crore, or about 51.91 per cent of their revised cost, indicating that more than half of the estimated expenditure has been incurred so far.

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Of the total projects, 675 projects, or around 38 per cent, have achieved more than 80 per cent physical progress, while 305 projects, or about 17 per cent, have crossed 80 per cent financial completion. The data points to a pipeline comprising both projects in early stages and those nearing completion.

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The transport and logistics sector accounts for the largest share, with 1,246 projects carrying a revised cost of Rs 19.81 lakh crore, or 53 per cent of the total project cost. The energy sector follows with 205 projects worth Rs 10.66 lakh crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has the highest number of projects at 993, accounting for 56 per cent of the total, with a revised cost of Rs 9.62 lakh crore. The Railways has 190 projects worth Rs 6.38 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Coal has 121 projects worth Rs 2.22 lakh crore.

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Among projects completed or commissioned during July, the ministry listed the Srikakulam Angul Gas Pipeline Project, costing Rs 2,810 crore, along with the Aligarh-Kanpur Package I and Dwarka Expressway Package III projects.

Meanwhile, the 36 projects newly brought under monitoring included 16 from the Department of Telecommunications, nine from the Ministry of Steel, six from Road Transport and Highways, three from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and one each from Housing and Urban Affairs and Power.

These additions included the Rs 38,358 crore Meja Thermal Power Project Stage-II, the Rs 13,037.66 crore Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase 2, and a Rs 1,418.16 crore greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway project. (ANI)

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