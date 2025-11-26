India-UAE CEPA Council backs high-growth startups with soft-landing support in UAE

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Indian startups participating in the UAE-India Startup Series and the India-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) Council showcased a wide range of innovations spanning artificial intelligence, digital transformation, healthcare, and green construction--areas aligned closely with the UAE's technology-driven growth vision.

Advertisement

UAE will extend a comprehensive soft landing package enabling them to expand operations in the UAE and scale their businesses globally.

Advertisement

These startups were selected under the India-UAE CEPA Council programme after a multi-stage evaluation process, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, Ahmed Aljneibi.

Advertisement

While speaking to ANI, SBNRI Founder Mudit Vijayvergiya said, "... I heard that this is a really good strategy to enter the UAE via these sponsorship partners... If you have a dream of building something, then keep working. In my case, it's been three or four years now, but we are now seeing the first gems of success..."

Advertisement

Karthik Kannegondla, CTO at Endimension Technology Private Limited, said, "We are into healthcare. We provide solutions that help radiologists diagnose patient images faster and with greater accuracy. The problem in radiology is everywhere globally. Even in the UAE, more than 70 % of hospitals reported a radiology shortage. We have built a solution using AI, which can improve the productivity of the radiologists by 400%..."

Head of Investor Relations at Data Sutram, Mayank Khurana, said, "If you look at the UAE Vision for 2030, their top two priorities are financial inclusion and economic diversification via digital infrastructure. We have worked in the world's toughest market, which is India, and we have shown our deep expertise in the BFSI sector."

We feel we have the right set of things that we have done in India, and we can take it to the UAE to make ourselves ready for the global..." Khurana added.

Further, the Founder & CEO of BioReform, Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin, said, "... We spoke to users in the market about what was the reason why they couldn't shift from using plastic even after single-use plastic was banned. One cause was the lack of affordable alternatives, and the ones available lacked functionality..."

"So we came up with BioReform: 100% eco-friendly, biodegradable, water-resistant, thermally durable bags that comply with all government norms. With this product in the last three years, we have replaced more than 10 million single-use plastics while still being in college," he added.

Rahul Rawat, Co-founder & COO Digantara, said, "We are building a space-based surveillance and intelligence platform for space. We were the first one to pitch, so there was a little bit of pressure. But it went smooth.

Adding further, AVP - Strategy & Investments, Digantara, Sourav Barman said, "Space sector today is getting extremely crowded. There were 2000 satellites in 2020 but today there's 15,000 satellites. So what we building is an infrastructure to track all these objects in the orbit, much like you have Google Maps for the land or air traffic control for air. We are building a similar platform for space.

"What we specialize is space to space surveillance. We have been able to build unique technology and patents across the globe. We bring a multimodal technology, which probably UAE does not have at that scale yet."

Ankit Gupta, Co-founder, Simple Energy talking about his startup said, "We are a two-wheeler electric vehicle company, a full stack development company. We have developed all the technologies which are there in electric vehicle in-house, and we own the complete patent, almost 100-plus patents across different components. We are presently selling in Indian markets, almost with 60 touch points."

Shreshth Mishra, Co-founder, Simple Energy, said, "We look at UAE more as a strategic place that can open doors for the MENA region as well as the European market for us and also to do pilots with last mile logistic companies to make sure that what we built in India is also scalable for the global market as well."

"We'll be talking more about building partnerships, relationships that can help us leverage for our global expansion, especially in the MENA region and the European market," he added.

Mugesh S, co-founder, Goat Robotics said, "We build an enabled autonomous mobile robot platform where we can handle the material movement in industry surface. We are planning to expand and soon set up headquarters in UAE.

Muthu Vangaliappan T, co-founder & CEO, Goat Robotics told, "Recently, we have partnered in the US, Australia and now expanding to Europe. We have even been working with some of the companies in UAE already. We see this as a centralized fit so this would be one of the global point where we should connect all of this easily."

Nanda Kishore Dharmavaram, co-founder, Enmovil, said, "We are working with large customers like Maruti, Mahindra, Nestle, ITC among others. If we are able to do it in India, and able to help them significantly save on their logistics cost about 8 to 15%, I think we'll be able to add a lot of value to the UAE market also and across the globe." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)