DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India, UK agree to annual data exchange to track benefits of trade pact

India, UK agree to annual data exchange to track benefits of trade pact

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:11 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom have agreed to exchange annual data on the utilisation of tariff concessions under their Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), as both countries seek to ensure smoother implementation of the trade pact and help more businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, benefit from it.

The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), held in New Delhi on Monday, where Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Science Jonathan Reynolds reviewed progress since the agreement came into force on July 15, 2026.

Advertisement

The two sides agreed to begin exchanging data one year after the agreement's entry into force. The exercise will track how frequently businesses claim preferential tariffs and incorporate feedback on implementation challenges, helping both governments identify areas where additional support is needed.

Advertisement

The countries also agreed to establish committees and working groups under the agreement and designate government-to-government contact points for its various provisions. Officials have been asked to address emerging implementation issues quickly.

Highlighting early business uptake, the joint statement said Indian exporters dispatched more than 50 consignments to the UK on the day the agreement came into force. The shipments included smartphones, electrical and mechanical machinery, gold jewellery, ready-made garments, woollen yarn, tea and coffee.

Advertisement

The first shipment of Joha rice, a distinctive regional variety from Assam, also reached the UK under the agreement. Meanwhile, the first tariff-free Scottish salmon reached India within a fortnight, with several thousand kilograms exported since. Scotch whisky entered the Indian market under reduced tariffs, while the first cars imported under the tariff-rate quota cleared customs.

Beyond trade in goods, both countries agreed to deepen cooperation in services, innovation, government procurement, science and technology, and gender-related initiatives. They also emphasised stronger business-to-business engagement and regional partnerships to ensure the agreement generates growth across both economies.

The meeting coincided with a visit by seven mayors and a combined authority leader from northern England, highlighting the role of regions and cities in strengthening trade, investment and innovation links.

The two sides said the agreement marked the beginning of a broader economic partnership. The 17th JETCO meeting is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom in 2027. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts