DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India-UK CETA to unlock immense growth opportunities for both nations: Piyush Goyal

India-UK CETA to unlock immense growth opportunities for both nations: Piyush Goyal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:13 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will unlock immense opportunities for growth and prosperity on both sides, said Piyush Goyal Union Commerce Minister.

Advertisement

Taking to his X account, Goyal shared that he discussed how the India-UK CETA will unlock growth opportunities for both the countries while addressing business leaders and investors from both India and UK.

Advertisement

"Spoke about how the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will unlock immense opportunities for growth & prosperity on both sides."

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Minister had also urged the market participants to utilize the full potential of the major deal for strengthening the economic ties between the two nations.

"Urged them to leverage the full potential of this landmark agreement to deepen collaboration, boost trade & investment flows, and drive innovation across sectors," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

The India-UK CETA is expected to play a key role in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation by facilitating trade and investment flows and enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

India and the United Kingdom have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), to deepen economic cooperation and boost trade and investment between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds following the successful conclusion of negotiations announced on May 6, 2025. by 2030.

Under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK--covering nearly the entire trade value--will receive duty-free market access.

Beyond trade in goods, the agreement significantly expands cooperation in the services sector, one of India's key economic strengths. India exported services worth over USD 19.8 billion to the UK in 2023, as per a statement by GoI. The agreement streamlines entry for contractual service suppliers, business visitors, intra-corporate transferees and independent professionals, facilitating greater cross-border movement of skilled talent and creating new opportunities for Indian service providers in the UK. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts