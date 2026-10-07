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Home / Business / India, UK explore cross-border investment, GIFT IFSC listings

India, UK explore cross-border investment, GIFT IFSC listings

Fourth Financial Markets Dialogue focuses on capital market connectivity, insurance, pensions, sustainable finance and fintech

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:11 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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GIFT IFSC emerges as a key focus of India-UK talks on cross-border investment and capital market connectivity. Image credit/ANI file
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India and the United Kingdom have agreed to explore ways to enhance cross-border investment and improve capital market connectivity, including equity and bond listings through the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), according to a joint announcement following the fourth India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue.

The dialogue, held in London on September 29, brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and HM Treasury, along with financial sector regulators from both countries. Discussions covered capital markets, insurance and pensions, asset management, sustainable finance, fintech and innovation.

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In capital markets, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cross-border investment and facilitate Indian companies’ access to global capital. They agreed to identify key areas for further cooperation ahead of the next Economic and Financial Dialogue.

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India highlighted reforms undertaken by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to facilitate global investor participation, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) outlined measures that have simplified foreign access to Indian sovereign and corporate debt.

Both countries agreed to continue regulatory cooperation and knowledge exchange to support the development of GIFT IFSC as a global financial hub. The discussions also highlighted its growing importance in attracting international capital to India.

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Insurance, pensions and rupee internationalisation

The two sides discussed opportunities arising from changes in India’s reinsurance regulations and greater collaboration between the London Market and Indian insurers and reinsurers. They also agreed to continue work under the Insurance and Pensions Workplan established in 2023.

The dialogue also acknowledged London’s position as the leading offshore centre for rupee trading and noted the continuing internationalisation of the Indian rupee.

India and the UK agreed to maintain regulatory cooperation in asset management and sustainable finance, including disclosures, global standards and investor confidence.

Focus on fintech and AI

On fintech, the two countries exchanged views on the potential benefits and risks of artificial intelligence in financial services.

They also discussed risks linked to the criminal use of emerging technologies, including AI-driven fraud, cybersecurity threats and operational risks.

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