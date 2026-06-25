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Home / Business / India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and create new opportunities across sectors.

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Goyal made the remarks on Thursday while attending the India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2026 in London during his ongoing three-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

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The ministry shared his views at the India Global Forum's "UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers", where he highlighted the significance of the India-UK CETA.

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According to Goyal, the agreement will help advance economic ties between India and the United Kingdom while creating a more conducive environment for trade, investment, innovation and collaboration.

"Highlighted how the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our two nations and unlock new opportunities across sectors," Goyal said in a social media post.

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He added that the landmark trade agreement would enable businesses from both countries to deepen partnerships, expand opportunities and contribute to the shared growth and prosperity of India and the UK.

The minister also emphasised that the agreement would promote greater collaboration between industries and support stronger economic engagement between the two nations.

Goyal is currently on an official three-day visit to London from June 25 to June 27, 2026, as part of efforts to finalise preparations ahead of the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC).

The visit comes ahead of the scheduled entry into force of both agreements on July 15, 2026.

The India-UK CETA is expected to play a key role in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation by facilitating trade and investment flows and enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

During his interaction at the India Global Forum event, Goyal underlined the potential of the agreement to create fresh opportunities for businesses on both sides and support long-term economic growth.

The minister said the trade deal would help build stronger partnerships between Indian and British businesses while encouraging innovation and investment across sectors.

His visit is focused on finalising preparations related to the rollout of the two agreements, which are expected to mark an important milestone in economic relations between India and the United Kingdom.

Both the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Double Contribution Convention are scheduled to officially come into effect on July 15, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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