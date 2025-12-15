DT
Home / Business / India unveils its first indigenous 64-bit dual-core microprocessor DHRUV64

India unveils its first indigenous 64-bit dual-core microprocessor DHRUV64

ANI
Updated At : 07:40 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): India today marks a major step in its semiconductor journey with the launch of DHRUV64, the country's first 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor, according to an official government release. The processor is fully designed in India by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme.

DHRUV64 sits at the centre of India's plan to reduce dependence on imported processors. The release states that the chip supports both strategic and commercial uses and provides the country with a reliable, homegrown technology base.

The processor features modern architectural enhancements that improve efficiency, multitasking capabilities, and reliability. Its design also enables seamless integration with a wide range of external hardware systems, making it suitable for applications including 5G networks, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and the Internet of Things.

The release notes that India accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global microprocessor production, underscoring the importance of indigenous development for long-term security. Before DHRUV64, India had already begun building its ecosystem with processors such as SHAKTI, AJIT, VIKRAM, and THEJAS64. These efforts laid the foundation for a stronger domestic chip design environment.

DHRUV64 provides startups, researchers, and industry with a platform to build and test products without relying on foreign processors. It also supports prototype development at a lower cost. India already has a large talent base in chip design, and the processor is expected to help train more professionals who will support future semiconductor projects. The success of DHRUV64 also speeds up work on the upcoming Dhanush and Dhanush+ processors.

The rollout of DHRUV64 is a part of the Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Programme, which aims to make India a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing. The release says DHRUV64 is the third chip fabricated under DIR-V, following THEJAS32 and THEJAS64. Work on DHANUSH64 and DHANUSH64+ System on Chip variants is now in progress.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) guides national programmes such as the Microprocessor Development Programme, DIR-V, Chips to Startup (C2S), the India Semiconductor Mission, the Design Linked Incentive Scheme and INUP-i2i. These initiatives strengthen the design ecosystem and support research and training across academia, startups and industry. C-DAC continues to lead processor design work and is now developing the next processors in the RISC-V roadmap.

"The progress from THEJAS32 to DHRUV64, and the ongoing development of Dhanush and Dhanush+, illustrates a confident national pathway toward indigenous processor innovation and technological self-reliance," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

