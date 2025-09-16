DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India, US representatives hold positive meeting on trade deal, vow to intensify efforts for BTA

India, US representatives hold positive meeting on trade deal, vow to intensify efforts for BTA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A team of United States officials led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, had "positive and forward-looking" discussions on Tuesday with the officials from India's Department of Commerce and it was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

Advertisement

Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator, India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025.

"They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," it said.

Advertisement

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the statement added.

India and the United States have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with US in August was postponed.

Advertisement

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal.

US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts