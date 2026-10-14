India-US ties 'very strong', will improve despite political shifts: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India-US relations were “very good” and would continue to improve regardless of shifts in political perspectives in either country.

Goyal said the bilateral relationship extended beyond trade to include defence, technology, critical minerals and connection between individuals.

Advertisement

“Naturally, it is already quite excellent. I do not observe any issues as we converse as well. In my view, the relationship between India and the US is significant and has major implications for the world, given that both are large democracies,” he said at the Bloomberg New Economy event in New Delhi.

Advertisement

He was responding to a question on the possibility of India-US relations improving after US President Donald Trump leaves office.

“It is important to remember that our relationship involves more than just trade; they are, undoubtedly, our primary trading partner and I believe this will remain the case in the future. And generally, I don't see any issues with any agreements with the United States,” Goyal said.

Advertisement

He added that the partnership covered trade, defence cooperation, technology, critical minerals and people-to-people engagement.

Goyal said the two countries maintained a strong relationship and continued to cooperate in areas such as defence exercises and facilitating open supply chains for technology, products and services.

“The US and India share a significantly important relationship that will continue to improve regardless of shifts in political perspectives, whether in India or the US. The connection derives its power from our economic needs, from our political needs, from our security needs,” he said.

“Therefore, it is a highly secure relationship. I believe the rest of the world shouldn't be concerned about it,” Goyal added.