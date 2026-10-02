India-US trade agreement not 'imminent', says US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that the India-US trade agreement is close to finalising negotiations, but he cautioned that there was nothing ‘imminent’ while both sides address a specific list of remaining issues.

Greer stated that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have another conversation ‘very soon’ to assess the advancements in the discussions.

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“I would describe it, as we say in the US, we’re in the final stages. I believe we’re nearing the conclusion,” Greer remarked during a press conference after the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee on Thursday.

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“Simultaneously, I don’t believe anything is imminent, but we have indeed recognised the range of items that are obstacles. We’re putting in a lot of effort to achieve them,” he mentioned.

On Thursday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had engaged in a ‘constructive conversation’ regarding the progress on an interim trade agreement between India and the United States.

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In a post on X, Goyal had written, “Met USTR Jamieson Greer, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee. Had a productive discussion with USTR Greer towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim agreement under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. We also exchanged views on G20 deliberations under US Chairship.”

The two officials also talked about the G20 trade conference taking place under the leadership of the US.