India-US Trade Facilitation Portal records 3,500 registrations within months of launch: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The India-US Trade Facilitation Portal has recorded around 3,500 registrations within a few months of its launch, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, highlighting the platform's potential to help Indian businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and first-time exporters, access the US market.

In a post on X, Goyal said the portal was connecting businesses in India and the United States and creating opportunities for exporters to build partnerships, explore new markets and expand their global reach.

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“Trust. Trade. Opportunities. This Trade Facilitation Portal is a landmark initiative seamlessly connecting businesses on both sides,” Goyal said.

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He described the response to the platform as “encouraging”, saying the registrations reflected its growing significance in promoting trade engagement between businesses in the two countries.

Goyal said the initiative would be particularly useful for smaller businesses and exporters seeking to establish international partnerships.

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“It will open up new opportunities for Indian businesses, particularly MSMEs & first-time exporters, to forge partnerships, explore new markets & expand their global reach,” he said.

The portal is a digital business-to-business (B2B) marketplace launched by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with other Indian consulates in the US and the Embassy of India in Washington DC.

Designed to connect Indian exporters with US-based buyers, the platform allows Indian businesses to showcase their products and capabilities, while enabling American buyers to explore Indian offerings across sectors.

The portal includes features such as category-wise product listings, search facilities and personalised dashboards. These tools allow users to monitor trade activity, track business leads, review sales performance and assess user engagement, according to the information shared.

It also hosts virtual exhibitions and curated showcases to help businesses promote their products, network with potential partners and explore sector-specific opportunities.

The platform aims to simplify cross-border business interactions by providing a common digital space for exporters and buyers to discover products and establish connections.

Its growing registrations could help broaden participation in India-US trade, particularly among businesses looking to enter the US market. (ANI)

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