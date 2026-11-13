India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Results, Records and Key Performances

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 13: India’s tour of New Zealand in October and November 2026 delivered five T20 internationals packed with thrilling run chases, powerful batting and dramatic shifts in momentum. India secured the series after winning the first three matches, but New Zealand fought back with two convincing victories. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive century and Glenn Phillips’ remarkable consistency made the contest particularly memorable.

With several outstanding individual performances and impressive team totals, the series offered plenty of talking points for cricket fans across both nations throughout the tour.

What Were the India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026 Results?

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The India vs New Zealand T20 series 2026 ended 3-2 in India’s favour. The visitors dominated the opening three matches before New Zealand responded strongly in the final two encounters.

Complete Match Results

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India’s three consecutive victories secured the trophy before the Auckland encounter. However, New Zealand’s late comeback prevented a series whitewash.

How Did India Win the First Three T20Is?

India’s successful run chase defined the opening stages of the India vs New Zealand T20 series 2026.

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First T20I: India’s Successful 226-Run Chase

New Zealand posted 225/4 in Christchurch, with Glenn Phillips scoring an unbeaten 82. India reached 230/6 in 19.4 overs. Sanju Samson struck 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir contributed an unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries.

Second T20I: Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock

India faced difficulties while chasing New Zealand’s 180/5.

* Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls.

* Mitchell Santner claimed four wickets for 21 runs.

* India completed the chase with one delivery remaining.

Third T20I: Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Century

Abhishek Sharma produced India’s standout innings with 113 off 38 balls. India chased 199 in just 13.2 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi supported the chase with 45 off 19 deliveries. This victory secured the series with two matches remaining.

How Did New Zealand Fight Back in the Final Two Matches?

The final encounters of the India vs New Zealand T20 series 2026 demonstrated New Zealand’s batting strength and bowling quality.

Fourth T20I: Glenn Phillips Dominates in Auckland

New Zealand registered 259/7, their highest total of the series.

* Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls.

* Michael Bracewell contributed 65 off 25 deliveries.

* Jacob Duffy claimed 4/23.

* India finished on 172/9 and lost by 87 runs.

Fifth T20I: Tim Seifert Seals Victory

India posted 191/8, supported by Ishan Kishan’s 61 and Shreyas Iyer’s 50. Tim Seifert then struck 93 off 50 balls. Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 as New Zealand reached 195/3 in 18 overs. Fans searching for India vs New Zealand OTT live coverage could follow the matches through SonyLIV, which was also accessible via Airtel Xstream Play.

Which Records Stood Out During the Series?

The India vs New Zealand T20 series 2026 produced several impressive batting and bowling figures.

Phillips’ 341 runs also surpassed the previous reported bilateral men’s T20I series record of 331 runs.

Who Delivered the Best Individual Performances?

Several players shaped the India vs New Zealand T20 series 2026 through exceptional contributions.

* Glenn Phillips: Finished as Player of the Series with 341 runs.

* Abhishek Sharma: Scored a remarkable century in Wellington.

* Mitchell Santner: Led the bowling charts with nine wickets.

* Adam Milne: Claimed 4/19 in the final encounter.

* Tilak Varma: Guided India through a difficult second-match chase.

A Memorable Series With Lessons for Both Teams

India deserved their 3-2 victory after three successful chases, while New Zealand demonstrated resilience through their late comeback. The India vs New Zealand T20 series 2026 highlighted aggressive batting, dependable finishers and effective bowling combinations.

For fans who followed IND vs NZ T20 live coverage, the series offered memorable performances and valuable insights into both teams’ T20 strengths. Future contests between these sides should be equally competitive.

FAQs

Q1. Who won the India vs New Zealand T20I series 2026?

India won the five-match T20I series 3-2. They secured victories in the first three matches, while New Zealand claimed the remaining two matches at home.

Q2. Who scored the most runs in the India vs New Zealand T20I series 2026?

Glenn Phillips topped the batting charts with 341 runs across five matches. His performances earned him the Player of the Series award for New Zealand.

Q3. What was the highest team total in the India vs New Zealand T20I series 2026?

New Zealand recorded the highest team total of 259/7 during the fourth T20I in Auckland. Glenn Phillips contributed an outstanding century in that match.

Q4. Can I watch India vs New Zealand T20I replays after the series ends?

Full match replays remain accessible through SonyLIV on Airtel Xstream Play. Their availability depends on streaming agreements, subscription eligibility and the platform’s content catalogue.

Q5. Do I need a separate SonyLIV subscription with Airtel Xstream Play?

A separate SonyLIV subscription may not be necessary if your eligible Airtel Xstream Play plan provides access. Check your plan benefits before purchasing another subscription separately.

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