India Watch Weekend 2026 Delivers Another Successful Showcase of Global Watchmaking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Collectors, enthusiasts, industry leaders, and members of the international watch community gathered in Mumbai in January 2026 for the second edition of India Watch Weekend, India's largest horological event. Hosted at the Four Seasons Mumbai, the event marked a significant evolution from its inaugural year, bringing together heritage maisons and independent watchmakers under one roof in an expanded, immersive format.

Building on the momentum of its debut edition, India Watch Weekend 2026 welcomed 18 brands, over 1000+ unique visitors, and featured over 25 curated experiences across two days dedicated to fine watchmaking, education, and community. The event attracted attendees from across India as well as international guests and delegates from Qatar, China, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Finland, Japan, France, Colombia, Australia, South Korea, Turkey, and more, underscoring India's growing influence within the global watch landscape.

A Curated Line-Up Bridging Heritage and Independence

Participating brands this year included A. Lange & Sohne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Roger Dubuis, Baume & Mercier, Grand Seiko, DOXA, Titan, Moritz Grossmann, Tutima, EPOS, Laine Watches, MING, GENUS, Adra Labs, Nalla Neram, Charles Oudin, and FutureGrail. A notable milestone for the 2026 edition was the official presence of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), marking its first participation at India Watch Weekend and reinforcing the event's growing international stature.

For the first time, leading international maisons shared the stage with cutting-edge independents and Indian creators, offering a rare and well-balanced panorama of contemporary horology.

Guests registered for sessions and experiences via the official India Watch Weekend platform, with curated access designed to encourage meaningful interaction between collectors, brands, and watchmakers.

"More Than a Showcase"

"India Watch Weekend 2026 exceeded everything we had hoped for. The energy, enthusiasm, and sense of community over the weekend truly reaffirm why we started this platform. Seeing collectors, brands, and enthusiasts come together so seamlessly was incredibly rewarding, and we're deeply grateful to everyone who made it such a success", Karishma Karer, Co-Founder, India Watch Weekend."

The weekend opened with a private preview of A. Lange & Sohne timepieces alongside their watchmaker's workshop, followed by a dense program of brand presentations, panel discussions, live watchmaking demonstrations, and collector-focused conversations. Over the course of the weekend, attendees were invited to engage deeply with both technical and creative aspects of watchmaking, from movement architecture and finishing to independent brand philosophy and market evolution.

Alongside this, Chambers of Titan took the guests on a nostalgic trip through the brand's history and unique timepieces on display. To add to this visual and educational journey, live music accompanied the Chambers, instantly resonating with the esteemed guests.

Conversations, Craft, and Community

The programme brought together thought-provoking conversations, hands-on craftsmanship, and a strong sense of community. Highlights included panel discussions such as Do Watches Make You Money?, When Luxury Grows, Does Desire Shrink?, Are Women Rewriting the Rules of Power in Luxury?, and Taste vs Opportunity: Does Money Buy Taste--or Just Access? Speakers included Rohan Sachdev (EY India Consulting Leader & EY Africa-India Managed Services Leader), Jan Edocs (CEO, DOXA), Pascal Ravessoud (Vice President, FHH), Claire Berthet (President, Charles Oudin), Niladri Mazumder (President & COO, SWI), and Ranjani Krishnaswamy. Chief Marketing Officer. Titan Company Limited, Praneeth Rajsingh (CEO, MING), Ali Nael (CEO, FutureGrail), among others.

Beyond the panels, hands-on demonstrations offered guests an intimate look at the mechanics and artistry of watchmaking, Sake tasting by Grand Seiko, where collectors gathered to experience the Japanese heritage of the brand, and a high-powered foosball challenge by DOXA - with the winning team taking back a DOXA timepiece home! In contrast, collector roundtables encouraged open dialogue between seasoned connoisseurs and emerging enthusiasts--underscoring the event's commitment to education, access, and exchange.

Mumbai as a Global Horological Destination

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai -- one of Asia's most dynamic cultural and commercial capitals -- India Watch Weekend unfolded at a moment when India's role in global watchmaking continues to accelerate. The city's energy, diversity, and increasingly sophisticated collector base provided a fitting stage for an event designed to connect local passion with international expertise.

Beyond the exhibition spaces, India Watch Weekend offered attendees the opportunity to network, exchange perspectives, and build lasting relationships in a relaxed yet highly curated environment.

Looking Ahead

India Watch Weekend 2026 successfully demonstrated that India is no longer a peripheral market, but an active and influential participant in the global watch conversation. By bringing together prestigious maisons, independent creators, collectors, and institutions in a single, thoughtfully curated setting, the event reaffirmed its mission to foster long-term growth, education, and collaboration within the Indian watch community.

"This edition of India Watch Weekend was a powerful reflection of how far the Indian watch community has come. The conversations, the craftsmanship on display, and the camaraderie throughout the weekend made it unforgettable. We thank all our exhibitors and partners and look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.", Punit Mehta, Co-Founder, India Watch Weekend.

