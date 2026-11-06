New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): India welcomes every player in the satellite communications (satcom) sector, and consumers will ultimately decide which service provider to choose based on pricing, value and quality, government sources said on Friday, amid concerns raised by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over Starlink's entry into the Indian market.

Sources said the government has maintained a transparent and uniform licensing process for all satellite communication operators, with three companies -- Jio, OneWeb and Starlink -- having secured licences to operate in the country.

"Customer is the king," an official said, emphasising that consumers would have the freedom to select service providers based on their preferences, affordability and the quality of services offered.

According to government sources, Starlink was the last among the three companies to apply for a satcom licence and was also the last to receive approval. However, all three players have now been granted licences through a "completely transparent" application process.

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Sources further clarified that all licensed operators have been asked to demonstrate their capabilities and comply with the prescribed security requirements before commencing commercial services.

In terms of compliance submissions, OneWeb was the first to submit its documents, followed by Jio, while Starlink was the last to complete the submission process, sources said.

Officials highlighted that two key steps remain before satellite communication services can be rolled out at scale in India.

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These include finalising the framework for spectrum allocation and pricing, and ensuring that all three licensed operators fulfil the necessary security requirements.

Once these conditions are met, the satellite communications ecosystem can benefit as a whole, sources said.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of concerns raised by Elon Musk last month over alleged attempts to obstruct Starlink's commercial operations in India.

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In a post on X in October, Musk alleged that certain powerful business interests were attempting to prevent Starlink from entering the Indian market to protect their existing positions.

"Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people," Musk wrote, without naming any individuals.

"You can guess who they are," he added, describing such alleged obstructions as a "crime against the people of India!"

On October 11, Musk further defended Starlink's proposed entry into the Indian market, arguing that increased competition would benefit consumers by providing more choices.

"The ridiculous arguments by Ambani's army of Internet shills make no sense. On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn't possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani's de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole," Musk wrote on X.

He maintained that while greater competition could affect the profitability of existing operators, it would not necessarily threaten their businesses.

"The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani's profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business," he said.

Musk also acknowledged that Starlink would have to offer competitive pricing to attract customers in India.

"Obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had maintained that there was no question of allowing any monopoly in India's satellite communications sector.

Scindia said three operators were in line for final approval to commence commercial services, while reiterating that all licensed players, including Starlink, would have to meet the country's security requirements before beginning operations.

The Minister also indicated that India was close to finalising the pricing framework for satellite communication services, a crucial step towards enabling commercial operations.

The government's latest clarification reiterates that the licensing process has been transparent and that the remaining regulatory and security requirements apply to all three satellite communication operators. (ANI)

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