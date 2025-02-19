NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 19: Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, recently attended the 11th convocation ceremony of SGT University. Addressing the august gathering at the event, the minister said, "Students from institutions like SGT University will have to develop global solutions in order for India to reach its goals". The two-day convocation ceremony held on the 14th and 15th of February, 2025, witnessed the graduation of more than 2100 students, including 105 gold medallists, from 200-plus programs.

The Education Minister also praised the recent inauguration of the Chancellor Library at the SGT University campus. The library houses a wide collection of books and research papers including the incredible literary contributions of SGT University's Chancellor and Padma Bhushan recipient, Ram Bahadur Rai. The minister urged the students to make good use of the library and stay informed about everything, including India's societal history and independence history. "You must be rooted and futuristic, and SGT University has created an important chapter in India's knowledge tradition," he said.

Dr. Madan Mohan Chaturvedi, Vice - Chancellor (Officiating) of SGT University, addressing the gathering of students, distinguished guests and faculty, said, "It is a proud moment for SGT University to see so many students graduating with such amazing results. We have always tried to give our students the most futuristic and best-in-class education and prepare them well for their future journeys. The university has always aimed at nurturing future leaders, and we wish all our students the very best for their future."

Rohan Jaitley, President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association and son of the late Arun Jaitley, also attended the convocation. Addressing the students on the first day of the convocation, he said, "Remember that success in life is not only about personal achievement but the positive impact you have on people around you." He also urged them to do well in life and become policymakers, reformers, entrepreneurs, and more.

The second day saw many more luminaries gracing the occasion and blessing our students for their bright future, including Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rajesh Bindal (Sitting Judge, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi), Prof. Dr. H. Vinod Bhat (Vice Chancellor, Apollo University), Prof. Dr. Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao (Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad), and Prof. Dr. Jay Parkash Yadav (Vice Chancellor, Indira Gandhi University).

The students of the university had wonderful moments of learning and sharing as they spent the day interacting and listening to these great industry leaders. SGT University also took immense pride in bestowing honorary doctorates (D.Litt) upon two distinguished individuals:

* Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna, a distinguished Gandhian scholar, an eminent thought leader, and an inspirational global voice on ethical leadership and non-violence.

* Dr A. Surya Prakash, Padma Bhushan, an eminent scholar, veteran journalist, and distinguished media professional who has made lifelong contributions that have enriched India's democratic and parliamentary landscape.

The two-day event was marked with a lot of enthusiasm and eagerness among students as they listened to the distinguished guests who attended the event. It also was an emotional moment which saw the students transition into alums. Students, parents, guests, and attendees complimented the university for the scale of the ceremony and the way it was planned.

Nurturing Future Leaders Through Excellence in Education

Accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC, SGT University is a distinguished institution committed to "Nurturing Future Leaders" through academic excellence, research, and industry-driven innovation. With 18 faculties offering multidisciplinary programs, the university fosters entrepreneurship, groundbreaking research, and global collaborations. Many of its faculty members are recognized in Stanford University's "Top 2% Scientists" list, reinforcing SGT University's leadership in research and academics.

As a Ministry of MSME-recognized Business Incubator and recipient of a 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, SGT University is at the forefront of technological advancements and skill-based education. It is home to one of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, a NABL & NABH-accredited multi-speciality hospital, and cutting-edge labs developed in partnership with IBM, SAP, Oracle, and UNESCO Bioethics. Through strong industry linkages, global partnerships, and a career-focused approach, the university empowers students with real-world exposure, preparing them to excel in their respective fields.

