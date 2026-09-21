India will need more data centres as AI adoption drives compute demand: Paisabazaar CTO

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): India will require significantly more data centre capacity as artificial intelligence adoption and other compute-intensive applications expand across the economy, Paisabazaar Chief Technology Officer Mukesh Sharma said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Microsoft AI Infrastructure Summit India in New Delhi, Sharma said access to computing infrastructure would become increasingly important as AI use grows.

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“The way Indian economy is going, the way AI is moving, I think we would need more data centers,” Sharma noted.

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He said data centres located closer to users and businesses can also help reduce application latency and improve access to computing capacity.

“Having the compute is really important, having data centers available next to you which reduce the latency of application and the way compute is being, the AI is becoming now commodity. Everywhere people are using AI or any compute intensive task, we would need a lot more data centers,” he said.

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Sharma said the expansion of data centre infrastructure by global technology companies as well as domestic operators would help address India's growing capacity requirements.

“I think this is just a beginning of it with Google data center coming up in Visakhapatnam and AWS data center all around and in fact the Indian data centers like Yotta and all. I think lot of data centers in India will ease out our capacity problem,” he said.

He added that India already has a strong talent base and increasing access to AI infrastructure could help improve productivity.

“We already have a talent. Now the only thing which is remaining is the productivity, AI adjusted productivity for people. And I think once we democratize this as a country, we are really set to move forward,” Sharma said.

Referring to Microsoft's new Hyderabad data centre, Sharma said the facility would also help companies build data centre and disaster recovery infrastructure across different locations.

He said Microsoft's existing data centres in Pune and Chennai are in the same seismic zone, while the Hyderabad facility is in a different seismic zone, allowing clients to diversify their data centre and disaster recovery locations.

Sharma also said Paisabazaar follows a multi-cloud approach and uses infrastructure offered by hyperscale cloud providers.

“Paisabazar is a multi-cloud and we really try to use the best of available in market from the hyperscalers. We are on Azure and we have a direct connectivity with the data centers because our traffic, we want to have a minimal latency,” he said.

He added that greater availability of well-connected data centres would help businesses build more resilient and efficient digital infrastructure as India's demand for AI and cloud services continues to rise. (ANI)

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