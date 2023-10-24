India will remain fastest-growing economy in FY24: FinMin report

New Delhi, October 23
India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world in 2023-24 fiscal on the back of strong domestic fundamentals and benign inflation expectations, a Finance Ministry report said on Monday.
The September edition of the Monthly Economic Review also flagged that global uncertainties have been compounded by recent developments in the Persian Gulf and depending on how the situation develops, crude oil prices may push higher.
Monthly Review
- India’s macroeconomic outlook for fiscal 2023-24 is bright and is solidly underpinned by strong domestic fundamentals
- There are additional growth levers in broad-based industrial growth and buoyant residential property markets
- Improved reservoir levels augur well for the upcoming rabi season
Further, the relentless supply of US Treasuries and continued restrictive monetary policy in the US (with further monetary policy tightening not ruled out) could cause financial conditions to be restrictive.
At current levels, US stock markets have greater downside risk than upside. If the downside risk materialises, it will have spillover effects on other markets, the report said.
