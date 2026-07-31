IndiaAI, Ayush Ministry join hands to drive AI innovation in traditional healthcare system

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): IndiaAI, an initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of AYUSH to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence across India's traditional medicine ecosystem. The partnership aims to enrich AIKosh, the national sovereign AI repository, with health research artefacts and advance responsible AI development for traditional medicine.

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The agreement was executed by Sudeep Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of the IndiaAI Mission and Joint Secretary at MeitY, along with Kavita Jain, Joint Secretary and Chief Vigilance Officer at the Ministry of AYUSH, in the presence of senior officials from both government bodies.

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According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the partnership requires the Ministry of AYUSH to onboard AIKosh and share eligible anonymised health research artefacts. These assets include datasets, metadata, AI models, toolkits, and relevant use cases intended to assist researchers, startups, and academic institutions in building healthcare solutions while following regulatory norms.

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Sudeep Srivastava emphasised the core objective of the pact, stating, "MoU between IndiaAI and the Ministry of Ayush is an important step in enrichment of AIkosh with datasets of traditional healthcare."

"Further, this collaboration of modern technology with our ancient wisdom will enable and empower researchers and practitioners of our traditional medicinal sciences," Srivastava added.

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Under the framework, stakeholders from the AYUSH sector can access India's AI computing infrastructure through the IndiaAI Compute ecosystem, supporting the creation of scalable healthcare solutions.

Kavita Jain noted the impact on traditional medicine, stating, "The integration of Artificial Intelligence with Ayush will open new avenues for evidence-based research, knowledge management and innovation."

"Our collaboration with IndiaAI will help leverage advanced AI capabilities across areas such as research, medicinal plants, drug administration and capacity building, making the Ayush ecosystem more technology-driven and future-ready," Jain said.

The alliance is set for an initial duration of two years and includes an automatic renewal clause upon mutual consensus. Official terms specify that the collaboration carries no financial commitment or liability for either ministry.

The joint initiative combines AIKosh's data repository and computational capacity with AYUSH's research base to encourage evidence-based studies and secure digital solutions for public healthcare needs. (ANI)

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