IndiaAI Mission, Gujarat govt host conclave on AI for Good Governance ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Strengthening India's commitment to scaling responsible, inclusive, and innovation-led AI ecosystems across states, the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat and Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar is convening a Regional Pre-Summit Event on Thursday Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

This Regional Conference is paving the path for India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled for 15-20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The regional summit will bring together senior policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, and industry practitioners to deliberate on AI-driven economic, digital, and social transformation.

The Conference features distinguished dignitaries including Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi, Minister for Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia, Shri Manoj Kumar Das, Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and Director General, NIC, Government of India, and Ponugumatla Bharathi, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, according to MeitY.

Anchored in the theme AI for Good Governance: Empowering India's Digital Future, the programme features high-impact keynote sessions led by national and global experts from MeitY, Bhashini, Google Cloud, Microsoft, IBM Research, NVIDIA, Oracle, and AWS.

These sessions will explore AI for governance and public service delivery; AI-driven transformation across urban and rural development; AI for smart agriculture and rural prosperity; Generative AI and future innovations; AI for healthcare and public wellbeing; AI for fintech and digital inclusion; and Multilingual AI and the role of BHASHINI in enabling language accessibility.

In addition to the sessions, participants engage in networking interactions and visit an Experience Zone jointly curated by IndiaAI and the DST Gujarat, showcasing AI solutions across governance, health, agriculture, and industry.

"By convening government leaders, industry innovators, and academic experts on a common platform, the Gandhinagar Regional Pre-Summit aims to strengthen India's AI ecosystem with frameworks that are scalable, trustworthy, interoperable, and grounded in public interest. Insights emerging from this conference will directly inform the agenda and outcomes of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing India's growing leadership in shaping a safe, trusted, and globally relevant AI future," MeitY said. (ANI)

