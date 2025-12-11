DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / IndiaAI Mission, Gujarat govt host conclave on AI for Good Governance ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

IndiaAI Mission, Gujarat govt host conclave on AI for Good Governance ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Strengthening India's commitment to scaling responsible, inclusive, and innovation-led AI ecosystems across states, the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat and Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar is convening a Regional Pre-Summit Event on Thursday Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Advertisement

This Regional Conference is paving the path for India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled for 15-20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Advertisement

The regional summit will bring together senior policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, and industry practitioners to deliberate on AI-driven economic, digital, and social transformation.

Advertisement

The Conference features distinguished dignitaries including Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi, Minister for Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia, Shri Manoj Kumar Das, Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and Director General, NIC, Government of India, and Ponugumatla Bharathi, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, according to MeitY.

Anchored in the theme AI for Good Governance: Empowering India's Digital Future, the programme features high-impact keynote sessions led by national and global experts from MeitY, Bhashini, Google Cloud, Microsoft, IBM Research, NVIDIA, Oracle, and AWS.

Advertisement

These sessions will explore AI for governance and public service delivery; AI-driven transformation across urban and rural development; AI for smart agriculture and rural prosperity; Generative AI and future innovations; AI for healthcare and public wellbeing; AI for fintech and digital inclusion; and Multilingual AI and the role of BHASHINI in enabling language accessibility.

In addition to the sessions, participants engage in networking interactions and visit an Experience Zone jointly curated by IndiaAI and the DST Gujarat, showcasing AI solutions across governance, health, agriculture, and industry.

"By convening government leaders, industry innovators, and academic experts on a common platform, the Gandhinagar Regional Pre-Summit aims to strengthen India's AI ecosystem with frameworks that are scalable, trustworthy, interoperable, and grounded in public interest. Insights emerging from this conference will directly inform the agenda and outcomes of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing India's growing leadership in shaping a safe, trusted, and globally relevant AI future," MeitY said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts