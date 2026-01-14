DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / IndiaAI, NFRA launch AI-Powered Financial Reporting Compliance Challenge with Rs 1.5 Crore prize pool

IndiaAI, NFRA launch AI-Powered Financial Reporting Compliance Challenge with Rs 1.5 Crore prize pool

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:35 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): IndiaAI, an independent business division under the Digital India Corporation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), has launched the IndiaAI Financial Reporting Compliance Challenge to strengthen financial oversight through artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The initiative, part of the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative (IADI), invites Indian startups and companies to develop a scalable AI-based solution for automated verification of financial documents against regulatory frameworks. The challenge aims to bridge compliance gaps by leveraging AI for accurate financial data extraction, validation, and risk analysis.

Advertisement

According to the release, participating teams are expected to build AI engines capable of extracting text, tables, hyperlinks, and embedded financial data from both scanned and digital documents. These systems will segment documents into logical sections and validate their completeness, integrity, and regulatory compliance against predefined standards.

Advertisement

As part of the competition, up to 10 shortlisted teams will advance to a virtual challenge round and receive Rs 5 lakh each to refine their solutions using sample datasets provided via the AIKosh platform.

From these, up to three teams may be selected for a five-day on-premise development round in New Delhi. One winning team stands to secure a work contract worth up to Rs 1 crore to deploy the solution for NFRA over a two-year period.

Advertisement

The initiative is positioned as a strategic step toward building scalable regulatory technology infrastructure in India, enhancing transparency, investor protection, and public trust in financial reporting systems.

Applications for the challenge are open until February 22, 2026, and interested participants can apply through the AIKosh portal.

IndiaAI serves as the implementation agency for the IndiaAI Mission, which focuses on democratizing AI adoption, strengthening India's global leadership in artificial intelligence, and ensuring ethical and responsible AI use across sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts