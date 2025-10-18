DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / IndiaAI, WHO announce global call for abstracts on scalable AI solutions in healthcare

IndiaAI, WHO announce global call for abstracts on scalable AI solutions in healthcare

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251018115454
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The IndiaAI Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has announced a global call for abstracts highlighting impactful and scalable applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health systems.

Advertisement

"Shortlisted entries will be invited to contribute a chapter to the Casebook on AI Health Use Cases Across the Global South, which is set to be launched at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi in February," according to a release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Advertisement

Jointly developed by IndiaAI and WHO, this Casebook will serve as a comprehensive reference for policymakers, innovators, and researchers seeking to replicate and scale successfully implemented AI solutions across the Global South. By capturing real-world experiences and lessons, the Casebook aims to strengthen responsible AI adoption and accelerate digital transformation in healthcare systems, the release said.

Advertisement

"Researchers, innovators, and institutions from across the Global South are invited to submit abstracts (maximum 250 words) capturing successful, implementable, scalable AI in health use cases by 31st October 2025. Detailed submission guidelines and the application form are available on https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/events/who," the release said.

Selected contributors shortlisted based on relevance, quality, and alignment with the Casebook's goals will be invited to submit full chapters (2,500-3,000 words) detailing the AI solution, deployment strategy, ethical considerations, impact achieved, and lessons learned, it said.

Advertisement

The submission deadline for chapter entries to the Casebook is set for 15th December. Aimed at replicating and scaling successfully implemented AI solutions across the Global South, the Casebook will serve as a comprehensive repository of impactful AI-driven initiatives.

Selected entries will have the opportunity to be showcased at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, providing contributors with a global platform to share insights, foster collaborations, and drive inclusive technological progress across emerging economies.

The Casebook will serve as a comprehensive reference for policymakers, innovators, and researchers to replicate real-world, scalable, and responsible AI health solutions across the Global South, accelerating digital transformation in healthcare systems. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts