IndiaFilings Launches Agentic AI Platform to Simplify Incorporation and Tax Filing

Chennai, India — 27th May, 2026: IndiaFilings.com, a platform owned & operated by EQL AI Limited, has announced the launch of its Agentic AI Platform to help entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses with business registration, trademark filing, tax filing, and related compliance services. The new platform brings together AI-powered workflows, structured compliance processes, LEDGERS.cloud accounting and tax capabilities, expert review, and professional execution support. It is designed to make key business compliance services simpler, faster, and more accessible for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

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Business registration, trademark filing, and tax filing are important requirements for businesses at different stages of their growth. However, these processes often involve multiple forms, documentation requirements, government portals, regulatory checks, accounting records, tax calculations, and follow-up actions. IndiaFilings’ Agentic AI Platform - Powered by LEDGERS is built to guide businesses through these requirements while enabling professional teams to review, validate, and execute filings where required.

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The launch marks an important step in EQL AI Limited’s broader vision of building the AI operating layer for business compliance, accounting, tax, and filings across jurisdictions.

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EQL AI Limited operates and is building platforms including IndiaFilings.com, Filings.ae, LEDGERS.cloud, and Filings.us. Through these platforms, the company is focused on delivering AI-powered, expert-reviewed compliance services for entrepreneurs, SMEs, accountants, tax professionals, and business advisors across India, UAE, US, and other global markets.

From Business Registration to Ongoing Compliance IndiaFilings’ Agentic AI Platform is designed to support businesses from incorporation and brand protection to ongoing accounting, tax filing, and compliance management.

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By integrating IndiaFilings’ services with LEDGERS.cloud, the platform can support a broader compliance journey from registering a business and filing trademarks to maintaining books of account, preparing tax data, managing filings, and tracking compliance obligations.

This approach reflects a wider shift in the compliance industry. As regulatory processes become increasingly digital, businesses need systems that can combine automation, data, workflows, and human expertise. For SMEs, the need is not just software access or an AI platform, but reliable compliance outcomes.

AI Plus Experts, Not AI Replacing Professionals IndiaFilings has positioned the platform around an AI-plus-experts model. The company said the objective is not to replace accountants, company secretaries, lawyers, tax professionals, or compliance advisors, but to enable better execution through agentic-AI workflows and structured review systems.

For entrepreneurs and SMEs, this means a simpler and faster experience. For accountants and professionals, it creates an opportunity to use agentic-AI workflows, cloud accounting systems, and back-office support to manage higher volumes of work, improve turnaround times, reduce repetitive tasks, and focus more on judgment, advisory, and execution quality.

“The future of compliance is not AI alone, and it is not manual services alone. It is AI plus experts,” said Lionel Charles, Founder of EQL AI Limited. “With IndiaFilings and LEDGERS.cloud, we are building an agentic-AI, expert-reviewed platform that helps businesses move from registration to tax filing and ongoing compliance with greater clarity and confidence.

Our goal is to make compliance simpler for businesses, while enabling accountants and professionals with better workflows, automation, and execution support.” Global Compliance, Localized Execution While IndiaFilings is focused on India, EQL AI Limited’s broader platform strategy extends across multiple jurisdictions. The company is building platforms and services for India, UAE, US, and other global markets, while adapting to each country’s local rules, filings, taxes, and business requirements.

EQL AI aims to build technology that can scale globally while retaining the professional oversight and local compliance knowledge required in each market. Through IndiaFilings.com, Filings.ae, Filings.us, and LEDGERS.cloud, the company is building a global, connected compliance and accounting ecosystem.

Improving Ease of Doing Business Entrepreneurs and small businesses often face compliance complexity from the moment they start. Choosing the right business structure, registering a company, protecting a brand name, maintaining accounts, preparing tax filings, handling payroll, and meeting recurring regulatory obligations can become challenging without structured support.

IndiaFilings’ Agentic AI Platform seeks to reduce this friction by making compliance more guided, transparent, and affordable. By combining AI-powered workflows with expert-backed execution, IndiaFilings aims to help businesses move from formation to financial and regulatory compliance with greater confidence.

About IndiaFilings IndiaFilings is a platform operated by EQL AI Limited that helps entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and businesses with business registration, trademark filing, tax filing, accounting, compliance, and business filing services in India.

About LEDGERS.cloud LEDGERS.cloud is an accounting, tax, payroll, and compliance platform operated by EQL AI Limited. It supports businesses, accountants, and professionals with cloud-based workflows for bookkeeping, tax filing, payroll, compliance management, and financial operations.

About EQL AI Limited EQL AI Limited is a global AI services company focused on accounting, tax, compliance, bookkeeping, payroll, and business filings. The company is building agentic-AI platforms and services that make accounting, tax, compliance, and business filings simpler across India, UAE, US, and other global markets.

EQL AI Limited operates and is building platforms including IndiaFilings.com, Filings.ae, LEDGERS.cloud, and Filings.us. EQL AI Limited is backed by ICICI Bank Limited, BeeNext, and other institutional investors.

Media Contact: Deepak Menon EQL AI Limited IndiaFilings.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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