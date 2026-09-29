Also recognised as a Best Workplace for Women, among the Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI, and the Best Workplaces in Life Insurance

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life) has been recognised among India's Top 50 Best Companies to Work For 2026 by Great Place To Work® India, marking a significant milestone in the company's workplace journey. The recognition comes as IndiaFirst Life completes eight consecutive years of Great Place To Work® Certification, reflecting a sustained commitment to building a culture founded on trust, inclusion and growth. The company has also been recognised as a Best Workplace for Women, among the Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI, and among the Best Workplaces in Life Insurance.

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Sunder Natarajan, Chief Human Resources Officer, IndiaFirst Life, said, "Eight consecutive years of Great Place To Work® Certification and a place among India's Top 50 Best Companies to Work For reflects something we value deeply: the trust of our people. These recognitions belong to every employee who contributes to our culture every day. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating opportunities for our people to learn, lead and succeed."

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The company's recognition as a Best Workplace for Women further highlights its commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace. Women comprise 28% of IndiaFirst Life's workforce. Through initiatives focused on leadership development, mentoring, workplace flexibility, wellbeing and career advancement, the company continues to strengthen opportunities for women across the organisation.

At IndiaFirst Life, culture is viewed not merely as an employee proposition, but as a business imperative. The company believes that engaged employees create stronger customer experiences, deeper relationships and sustainable business outcomes. This philosophy continues to shape investments in people, leadership and capability-building across the organisation.

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The latest recognitions reaffirm IndiaFirst Life's commitment to building a workplace where individuals can thrive, teams can excel and purpose drives performance. As the company advances its growth journey, it remains focused on strengthening its culture as a key enabler of innovation, customer trust and long-term value creation, while contributing to the industry's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

About IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited

Established in 2009, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life) is a private life insurer promoted by Bank of Baroda. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a diverse portfolio of protection, savings, and retirement solutions designed to help customers secure their financial future. Guided by its #CustomerFirst philosophy, IndiaFirst Life delivers simple, value-driven solutions backed by innovation and service excellence. Serving customers across more than 90% of India's pin codes through a robust multi-channel distribution network, the company remains committed to its purpose of 'Securing Lives. Creating Value.' For all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.indiafirstlife.com.

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