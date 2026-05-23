IndiaIT360 Is Going Global: Announces Strategic Partnership with NMexus Center

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New Delhi [India], May 23: IndiaIT360 is going global with its strategic partnership with the New Mexico India Nexus Center, opening new business opportunities for Indian tech OEMs and startups companies. NMexus is a premier US-based platform purpose-built accelerator focused on fostering cross-border collaboration between India and the United States. The collaboration launchpad will enable IT OEMs and Startups companies to engage with international companies and scale globally especially in North America.

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This partnership marks a significant step in IndiaIT360's global expansion journey and positions the platform as a key enabler for Indian technology companies seeking structured entry and scalable growth in the US market.

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Through this collaboration, IndiaIT360 and NMexus have created an integrated ecosystem designed to support Indian OEMs and startups companies with market access, business connections, regulatory guidance, and on-ground enablement in the United States.

As a first-of-its-kind US-based initiative, NMexus is designed to support international businesses at every stage of their market entry journey. From company incorporation and workspace solutions to business development, marketing enablement, and access, a well-connected network of industry leaders, researchers, established $30T marketplace and a gateway to a large investor audience, it offers a comprehensive foundation for expansion.

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Situated within Albuquerque's Mesa Del Sol innovation hub and supported by state grants investment and key economic development stakeholders, NMexus provides a structured, cost-efficient, and high-impact pathway into the $29 trillion US economy to success.

By registering through IndiaIT360, IT OEMs and Information Technology Startups companies receive end-to-end support in meeting US regulatory and compliance requirements. The program also enables companies to secure their first order within 180 days be successful within the first 180 days.

In addition, organizations are supported with a dedicated local resource based on their requirements, along with access to workspace within the NMexus facility. These services are offered through flexible, modular engagement models at a nominal monthly cost, allowing companies to choose the approach best aligned with their growth strategy.

Bridging Innovation with Opportunity

As Indian technology companies continue to innovate across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and IT hardware products, the need for structured global pathways has become increasingly critical. This partnership addresses that need by offering a curated launchpad into one of the world's most mature and competitive technology markets.

IndiaIT360 serves as a strategic gateway for Indian IT OEMs and Startups companies to establish and expand their presence in the U.S. market. We enable organizations to seamlessly register, enter, and scale in a highly competitive ecosystem. Beyond market entry, we help build and shape demand by aligning offerings with local market dynamics, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success.

IndiaIT360 will leverage its strong network of Indian technology providers, while NMexus will bring deep regional expertise, institutional partnerships, and access to US-based enterprises marketplace and innovation ecosystems.

Leadership Perspective

Representing NMexus, [Maria Sodre] said, "India is a powerhouse of technology innovation. Through this partnership with IndiaIT360, we are creating a structured pathway for Indian companies to establish, scale, and succeed in the US market."

"This partnership is a defining step in our journey to take Indian innovation to the global stage," added Mr. Alok Gupta, Managing Director, IndiaIT360. "Our vision is to build a seamless bridge for Indian tech companies to expand into international markets with confidence, clarity, and the right ecosystem support."

Driving Global Ecosystem Growth

The collaboration will focus on:

- Enabling USA market entry for Indian tech OEMs and startups companies

- Facilitating cross-border partnerships and enterprise connections

- Supporting innovation exchange and co-development opportunities

- Building a long-term, sustainable Indo-US technology corridor

This initiative reinforces IndiaIT360's commitment to empowering the Indian technology ecosystem with global opportunities and to deepening economic and innovation ties between India and the United States.

About NMexus

The New Mexico India Nexus Center (NMexus) is a US-based initiative focused on strengthening economic and technology collaboration between India and the United States by supporting market entry, partnerships, and innovation exchange.

About IndiaIT360

IndiaIT360 is a 360-degree B2B phygital platform that brings together the ICT ecosystem and enables high-impact engagement, helping brands move from visibility to credibility and pipeline creation. It has a vast base of channel partners of over 30,000 and 400+ trusted IT OEMs and Startups, delivering end-to-end marketing solutions across digital, ABM, demand generation, and high-impact events.

To discover global business opportunities and connect with leading IT decision-makers, download the IT360 Connect App

For more detailed information, mail us at : marketing@indiait360.com

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