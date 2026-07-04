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New Delhi [India], July 4: Technology today is no longer a support function. It is influencing how organisations grow, compete, innovate, and create business value.

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Across industries, technology leaders are making decisions that directly impact business outcomes. From accelerating digital transformation to strengthening resilience, adopting emerging technologies, and creating new growth opportunities, the pace of change has made one thing clear: leadership cannot happen in isolation.

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Recognising this shift, IndiaIT360 is set to host Tech Business Connect 2026, India's Largest IT CXO Summit, on 11th-12th September 2026 in New Delhi.

Designed as a 2-day residential event, the summit will bring together 400+ IT CXOs and decision-makers, 80+ business partners, 20+ topical sessions, 15+ executive roundtables, and 1500+ minutes of meaningful networking to create conversations that move beyond ideas and into business outcomes.

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The summit is also expected to place a special spotlight on India's growing technology startup ecosystem and emerging Make in India innovation stories. By creating opportunities for startups, technology builders, and homegrown innovators to engage directly with technology leaders and decision-makers, TBC 2026 aims to strengthen conversations around building, scaling, and enabling globally competitive technology solutions from India.

Where Technology Meets Business Outcomes

Tech Business Connect 2026 has been created to provide technology leaders with a platform to exchange perspectives, address real business challenges, discover innovation, and build relationships that create long-term value.

The summit will focus on conversations shaping the future of technology and business across:

- AI & The Future of Technology

- Cloud & Modern Infrastructure

- Cyber Resilience & Data Trust

- Digital Transformation

- Women in Technology & Leadership

The event will feature leadership sessions, executive roundtables, technology demonstrations, award recognitions, and business networking formats designed to encourage meaningful engagement among India's technology ecosystem.

As part of IndiaIT360's larger digital transformation vision, Tech Business Connect 2026 will also showcase a connected event experience powered through the IT360 | Connect App, IndiaIT360's exclusive engagement platform designed for IT CXOs and technology leaders. The app enables registrations, networking, engagement, content access, participation opportunities, and community interaction before, during, and beyond the event.

By combining physical interactions with digital engagement, the summit is designed to deliver a truly phygital community experience where conversations extend beyond the event venue and continue through an always-on technology ecosystem.

Why This Matters Now

The responsibilities of technology leaders have evolved significantly.

Today's IT CXOs and digital leaders are expected to accelerate innovation while balancing security, modernising infrastructure while controlling costs, and enabling growth while maintaining resilience.

The most valuable insights are increasingly coming from conversations between peers facing similar challenges.

Tech Business Connect 2026 has been designed to create exactly those moments.

From boardroom discussions and strategic networking to product showcases and executive interactions, every element of the summit is intended to support collaboration and practical business outcomes.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Alok Gupta, Managing Director, IndiaIT360, said:

"Technology leaders today are navigating one of the most defining periods of business transformation. We created Tech Business Connect to bring together the people shaping those decisions into one environment where conversations lead to ideas, partnerships, and measurable outcomes. Our vision is simple: create the most powerful room in the Indian tech business."

"At the same time, we see a tremendous opportunity to strengthen India's innovation story by creating greater visibility and access for homegrown technology startups and innovators. Technology communities become stronger when established leaders and emerging builders grow together."

What Participants Can Expect

Attendees will gain opportunities to:

- Connect with 400+ IT CXOs and technology decision-makers

- Participate in executive roundtables and leadership discussions

- Explore emerging technologies through live demonstrations

- Engage in high-value networking opportunities

- Contribute to industry conversations through speakership opportunities

- Gain recognition through a dedicated awards programme

Awards & Recognition

As part of the summit, Tech Business Connect Awards 2026 will celebrate excellence across leadership, innovation, and business impact.

The awards programme will recognise individuals and organisations across categories including technology leadership, digital transformation, women in technology, innovation excellence, and industry contribution.

With 100+ recognitions, the platform aims to celebrate achievements that are creating measurable impact across the technology ecosystem.

Building The Future Through Conversations

Technology will continue to evolve.

What remains constant is that progress happens when leaders come together to exchange ideas, challenge perspectives, and create opportunities.

TBC 2026 is designed to make those conversations happen.

Event Details

Tech Business Connect 2026

11th-12th September 2026

New Delhi

2-Day Residential Experience

Registrations Open:

Delegate Registration | Speakership | Award Nominations | Partnership Opportunities

About IndiaIT360

IndiaIT360 is a 360-degree B2B phygital platform that unifies the ICT ecosystem and enables high-impact engagement for technology brands through communities, events, demand generation, ABM programs, and business networking. The platform helps organisations move from visibility to credibility and business growth.

Media Contact

Ms. Sarita Verma

Marketing Head

+91-8800114822

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