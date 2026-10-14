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Home / Business / Indian-Australian author Siya Jain launches second book at UK Parliament, receives Certificate of Excellence

Indian-Australian author Siya Jain launches second book at UK Parliament, receives Certificate of Excellence

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PTI
Updated At : 11:54 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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London [United Kingdom], October 13: Indian-Australian author and women’s empowerment advocate Harvinder ‘Siya’ Jain launched her second book, Relationship Intelligence Advantage: The Power to Love Without Losing Yourself, at the House of Commons, UK Parliament, in the presence of around 150 guests representing multicultural communities.

Jain received the World Book of Records (London) Certificate of Excellence for her contributions to women’s empowerment, family and sexual violence prevention, and Relationship Intelligence education. She was also appointed Advisor to the World Peace Foundation by His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji.

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During the event, Jain presented her books to British MP Bob Blackman. The ceremony also honoured 25 enforcement officers for their exceptional service.

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Addressing the gathering, Jain spoke candidly about her personal experiences and the relationship challenges that inspired her writing. Her speech received enthusiastic applause, followed by interactions with readers and book-signing requests.

“While human dignity is unconditional, relational positioning of any person should not be unconditional in our life,” Jain said, highlighting the central philosophy of her latest book.

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Her first book, Wifed in India, published in 2024, explored the transition from patriarchy to conscious partnership. Her latest work introduces Relationship Intelligence as a practical approach to understanding human behaviour, navigating conflicts and building healthier relationships without compromising personal identity.

Based in Ballarat, Australia, Jain has a professional background spanning software engineering, myotherapy, counselling and community advocacy. She was recently crowned Mrs Beauty with Brains at Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2026.

Jain’s broader mission is to promote conscious partnerships, women’s dignity and stronger families through emotional awareness, compassion and mutual respect.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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