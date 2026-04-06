icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Indian auto retail scales historic high with 2.96 crore units in FY'26: FADA

Indian auto retail scales historic high with 2.96 crore units in FY'26: FADA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Indian automobile retail reached a historic milestone in the financial year ending March 2026, recording total sales of 2,96,71,064 units. Data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a 13.30 per cent year-on-year growth, bringing the industry to the brink of the 3-crore mark. This performance was driven by record-breaking sales across nearly all vehicle categories and a significant surge in demand during the latter half of the year.

Advertisement

Two-wheeler sales stood at 2,14,20,386 units (+13.40%), and three-wheeler sales touched 13,63,412 units (+11.68%), whereas passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles stood at 47,05,056 (+13.00%) and 10,60,906 units (+11.74%) respectively.

Advertisement

Tractors were the year's standout performers with 10,50,077 units (+18.95%), while construction equipment took a downturn to 71,227 units (- 11.70%).

Advertisement

The year was characterised by a distinct two-phase trajectory. The first five months remained muted as consumers navigated pre-GST 2.0 uncertainty and general caution. However, the implementation of GST 2.0 in September triggered a decisive upshift in momentum. Five out of six vehicle categories established all-time annual records, with two-wheelers finally surpassing their pre-COVID peaks and tractors crossing the 10-lakh unit threshold for the first time in history.

FADA President C S Vigneshwar described the performance as a landmark achievement that signals a shift in the industry's growth story. He highlighted that the industry is now approaching a milestone that seemed distant only two years ago.

Advertisement

"FY 2025-26 has been a landmark year for Indian auto retail -- delivering an all-time high of 2,96,71,064 units with a broad-based 13.30% YoY growth that saw five of six vehicle categories set new annual records. This is not just a number -- it represents the industry approaching the 3-crore mark, a milestone that would have seemed distant just two years ago," Vigneshwar said.

The recovery of the two-wheeler segment was a major contributor to the total volume, with sales exceeding 2.14 crore units. Passenger vehicles also hit a new high, crossing the 47-lakh mark. While most sectors flourished, construction equipment was the sole outlier, witnessing an 11.70 per cent decline due to project delays and a high base from the previous year.

Regarding the mid-year shift in momentum, Vigneshwar noted that the "turning point arrived in September with the implementation of GST 2.0. The rate rationalisation -- which meaningfully reduced the effective tax burden on mass-segment two-wheelers, small cars, three-wheelers, and select commercial categories -- improved real affordability at a time when the consumer was already positioned to respond. From September onwards, we witnessed a clear inflection."

The year also saw a deepening of the fuel-mix transition. Electric vehicles now account for over 60 per cent of the three-wheeler market, while CNG has strengthened its foothold in the passenger vehicle segment at nearly 22 per cent. Furthermore, inventory levels for passenger vehicles corrected significantly, dropping from 52 days in March 2025 to a healthy 28 days by the end of the current fiscal year.

"FY'26 closes as a year of vindication for the India growth story in auto retail -- where the right policy intervention, coupled with an improving macro backdrop and a confident consumer, delivered record volumes and set the stage for the next phase of structural expansion," Vigneshwar stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts