Indian banking system less prone to SVB-like incidents, says Ministry of Finance

New Delhi, April 25

The Ministry of Finance in its monthly review report stated that the recent collapses of a few banks in the US and Europe on the back of the ongoing monetary policy tightening cycle — primarily due to interest rate hikes — posed questions to policymakers on the vulnerability in financial systems, particularly in emerging market economies (EMEs).

The collapse of a few regional banks in the US, which started with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and the takeover of the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Bank by the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) have sent ripples across the global banking industry and posed fears of a contagion effect across economies, the Finance Ministry said.

The review report put on Tuesday categorically stated that India’s banking system is considerably less prone to such incidents.

“A discussion of what caused the collapses overseas is beyond our remit but we will confine to restating the factors that make the Indian banking system considerably less prone to such developments in the near-to-medium term future,” the report said.

One of the most prominent lenders in the world of technology startups, Silicon Valley Bank, which was struggling, collapsed on March 10, after a run on the bank by the depositors. Its closure led to a contagion effect and subsequent shutting down of other banks. Banking supervision in India is robust with the RBI’s coverage of institutions, regardless of asset size and macro stress tests are also performed from time to time on individual banks, the finance ministry said. Also, the finance ministry said the rapid withdrawal of deposits is unlikely as 63% of the deposits the households contributed are considered “sticky”. — ANI

