Indian banking system remained resilient, not adversely impacted by recent global events: Shaktikanta Das

Mumbai, April 27
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the Indian banking system has remained resilient and not adversely impacted by recent events in the global financial ecosystem.
Speaking at a global conference on financial resilience organised by RBI-promoted College of Supervisors here, Das said, "The Indian banking system has remained resilient and has not been affected adversely by the recent sparks of financial instability seen in some advanced economies."
In the remarks that come weeks after the blow-up of the Silicon Valley Bank, which led to distress in the financial sector in the US and Europe, Das said RBI's stress tests show Indian banks will be able to maintain their capital buffers above the minimum requirements even in the case of the most distressing of events.
He, however, said that financial sector surprises can come from anywhere at a time when participants world over are adopting unconventional policies, and urged the stakeholders to be watchful.
The RBI is committed for future proofing of the Indian financial system and to provide support for its sustainable growth, Das said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail
Anand was serving a life term for his alleged role in the 19...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...