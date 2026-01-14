Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): India's scheduled banks registered robust growth in deposits and credit by the end of December 2025, reflecting sustained momentum in banking activity, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday.

Total deposits of all scheduled banks, excluding inter-bank deposits, rose to Rs 253.77 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025, up from Rs 246.42 lakh crore in mid-December 2025 and Rs 225.22 lakh crore a year earlier.

Of this, time deposits accounted for Rs 220.49 lakh crore, while demand deposits stood at Rs 33.28 lakh crore, indicating continued preference for longer-term savings.

Bank credit also witnessed a notable increase. Non-food bank credit of all scheduled banks climbed to Rs 208.14 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 201.81 lakh crore on December 15, 2025 and Rs 181.95 lakh crore in late December 2024.

Loans, cash credits and overdrafts formed the bulk of credit deployment, underscoring steady lending to productive sectors, the RBI data said.

Investments by all scheduled banks rose to Rs 70.55 lakh crore, largely driven by holdings in Central and State Government securities, which remained the dominant component of banks' investment portfolios.

Liquidity indicators showed mixed trends. Cash in hand with all scheduled banks increased marginally to Rs 85,867 crore, while balances maintained with the RBI declined to Rs 7.27 lakh crore, reflecting changing liquidity management strategies.

Meanwhile, borrowings from the RBI rose sharply to Rs 1.69 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 26,568 crore in mid-December, indicating higher recourse to central bank facilities during the fortnight.

Food credit outstanding of scheduled commercial banks increased to Rs 87,972 crore, highlighting ongoing support to public food procurement operations.

As per the RBI, the banking system currently comprises 121 scheduled commercial banks, 24 scheduled state co-operative banks, and 52 scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks.

The data points to continued expansion in India's banking sector amid stable credit demand and deposit growth toward the close of 2025. (ANI)

