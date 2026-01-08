DT
Indian banks' market capitalisation rises in Q3 on festive demand, tax cuts: S&P Global

Indian banks' market capitalisation rises in Q3 on festive demand, tax cuts: S&P Global

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Most Indian banks recorded an increase in market capitalisation during the October-December quarter, supported by festive season demand and cuts in the goods and services tax (GST), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Seventeen of the top 20 listed banks reported gains in market capitalisation after domestic demand improved following GST reductions announced in September, ahead of the festive season beginning with Diwali and extending through the New Year.

Smaller private-sector banks led the gains after underperforming public-sector lenders in the previous quarter. IDFC First Bank Ltd. posted a 43.8 per cent jump in market capitalisation during the quarter, moving to 13th position from 17th earlier. Federal Bank Ltd. followed with a 38.6 per cent increase, while AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. gained 36.1 per cent.

The market capitalisation rankings of the top 10 banks remained unchanged. HDFC Bank Ltd. continued as the largest Indian bank, registering a 4.4 per cent rise. ICICI Bank Ltd. retained the second position despite a marginal 0.3 per cent decline. State Bank of India increased its market capitalisation by 12.6 per cent.

Among laggards, state-owned Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank saw declines of 8.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index, which tracks major banking stocks, rose about 7.6 per cent in the December 2025 quarter, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which gained 5.2 per cent. As of January 5, the Nifty Bank index had risen 0.62 per cent this year, compared to a 0.29 per cent increase in the Nifty 50.

In December 2025, the Reserve Bank of India cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent to support lending and economic growth. The central bank has reduced rates by a cumulative 125 basis points since February 2025 amid easing inflation.

Noting brokerage firm Emkay Global report, S&P Global says overall systemic credit growth is showing signs of improvement, with lending growth accelerating from about 9 per cent in May 2025, driven by demand from micro, small and medium enterprises, trade and select retail segments.

It expects systemic credit growth in the next fiscal year, beginning April 1, to be 200-250 basis points higher than the 11.5 per cent growth estimated for the current fiscal year, with private banks contributing significantly. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

