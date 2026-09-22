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Home / Business / Indian banks’ regulatory data quality improves as RBI’s Supervisory Data Quality Index rises to 93.3 in June Quarter

Indian banks’ regulatory data quality improves as RBI’s Supervisory Data Quality Index rises to 93.3 in June Quarter

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ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): The quality of regulatory data submitted by scheduled commercial banks improved in the quarter ended June 2026, with the Reserve Bank of India's Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) rising to 93.3 from 90.7 in March 2026, according to data released by the central bank on Tuesday.

The improvement was led by a sharp rise in the accuracy of data reported by banks. The accuracy score increased to 96.3 in June from 86.8 in March, while the completeness score improved to 96.9 from 96.4.

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Timeliness also edged up to 92.8 from 92.1, while the consistency score was marginally lower at 87.3 compared with 87.4 in March.

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"The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved in June 2026 as compared to March 2026," the RBI said in its Supervisory Data Quality Index report.

The RBI said the index measures the quality of regulatory data submitted by banks across four parameters - accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency - covering returns and microdata used for supervisory assessments.

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Among different categories of banks, Small Finance Banks recorded the highest overall sDQI score of 93.8 in June, up from 90.4 in March.

Public sector banks and foreign banks both recorded a score of 93.7, compared with 90.7 and 91.4, respectively, in March. Private sector banks' score improved to 92.2 from 89.3 during the same period.

The RBI classifies an sDQI score above 90 as "good", between 80 and 90 as "acceptable", between 70 and 80 as "needs improvement", and below 70 as indicating "major concerns". In June, only one entity scored below 80, the central bank said.

The index covers 87 scheduled commercial banks and assesses key regulatory filings relating to areas including asset and liability positions, asset quality, operating results, liquidity, capital adequacy and large credit exposures.

The RBI said the objective of the index is to assess banks' adherence to the principles laid down under its Commercial Banks - Supervisory Returns Directions, 2026 and Small Finance Banks - Supervisory Returns Directions, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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