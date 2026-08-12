DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Indian banks shift from AI experimentation to scale, focus on credit, productivity and risk

Indian banks shift from AI experimentation to scale, focus on credit, productivity and risk

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:03 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Indian banks are moving rapidly from experimenting with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to deploying it across core operations, but scaling these initiatives remains the key challenge, according to the report released by FICCI, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Indian Banks' Association at FIBAC 2026.

Advertisement

The report noted the banking sector's AI playbook is increasingly centred on four priorities -- democratising credit, unlocking productivity, building risk capabilities and expanding AI-led customer engagement.

Advertisement

It shows that the share of banks with GenAI use cases under implementation has risen sharply, while GenAI has become a top-three strategic priority for a significantly larger proportion of Indian financial institutions. However, data and infrastructure readiness, talent and skills shortages, regulatory and governance concerns, and uncertainty over returns remain major barriers to wider adoption.

Advertisement

One of the biggest opportunities lies in transforming the credit journey through agentic AI. Banks could potentially reduce turnaround times by 50-90% by deploying AI agents across application, document processing, identity verification, credit assessment, fraud detection, collateral verification, sanction and disbursement. The report also envisages more than 95% first-time-right processing, a 40-60% reduction in operating costs and a 20-30% reduction in credit mortality rates.

On productivity, the report argues that the benefit of AI should extend beyond simple cost cutting. Banks can automate low-value and repetitive tasks, allowing relationship managers to redirect their time towards complex advisory, cross-selling, customer retention and relationship building. AI-assisted advisory can support activities such as next-best-product recommendations, personalised campaigns, early-warning alerts and collections.

Advertisement

At the same time, banks will need to strengthen their risk-management capabilities as the risk landscape expands beyond conventional credit risk. Geopolitical and climate risks require more granular modelling, while AI is making cyberattacks faster and cheaper. Rising digital interdependence is also increasing operational vulnerabilities, making machine-speed defence, real-time fraud monitoring and stronger operational resilience increasingly important.

The report therefore suggests that the next phase of AI adoption will be less about isolated pilots and more about embedding intelligent, agent-led systems into the banking operating model while strengthening governance, infrastructure and risk controls. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts