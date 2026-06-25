Indian Classical Music Enters the Boardroom: Himanshu Nanda Launches MQ2HQ™ for Employee Engagement and Workplace Performance

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: As organisations continue to grapple with employee burnout, declining attention spans, workplace stress and the challenge of keeping employees engaged in an increasingly distracted world, internationally acclaimed Hindustani classical flautist Himanshu Nanda has launched MQ2HQ™ (Musical Quotient to Happiness Quotient), a workplace learning and wellbeing programme designed specifically for corporate India.

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Conceptualised by Himanshu Nanda, a senior disciple of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, MQ2HQ applies principles derived from Indian Classical Music to help professionals improve focus, listening, collaboration and personal effectiveness in the workplace.

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The programme has been developed under The Mystic Bamboo, a global institution dedicated to Indian Classical Music that today connects more than 10,000 students across 25 countries through structured learning programmes, workshops and cultural initiatives.

"The modern workplace doesn't have an information problem. It has an attention problem," said Himanshu Nanda, Founder-Director of The Mystic Bamboo and creator of MQ2HQ. "Employees today spend a significant part of their day navigating meetings, emails, chats and constant notifications. While organisations continue to invest in technology and skills, many are struggling with focus, engagement and meaningful human connection. MQ2HQ was developed to address that challenge."

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Drawing upon more than two decades as a performer, educator and student of Indian Classical Music, Nanda observed that many of the qualities required to excel in music are equally relevant in professional life--attention, awareness, discipline, listening and the ability to remain present.

The foundation of MQ2HQ lies in Indian Classical Music, a tradition that has evolved over centuries around the principles of attentive listening, balance, discipline, improvisation and emotional awareness. Unlike music created primarily for entertainment, Indian Classical Music encourages sustained attention and deep engagement--qualities that have become increasingly valuable in today's high-pressure work environments.

The Bansuri, or Indian bamboo flute, occupies a unique place within this tradition. Produced entirely through breath, control and silence, the instrument naturally draws attention to rhythm, presence and mindful awareness. For generations, its sound has been associated with calmness, reflection and inner balance--qualities that MQ2HQ seeks to cultivate in professional settings.

At its core, MQ2HQ is not a music appreciation programme. Participants are not expected to possess any musical background or training. Instead, music serves as a practical medium to help individuals develop greater awareness of how they think, listen, communicate and respond under pressure.

"When people become better listeners, they become better collaborators. Better listening leads to better understanding. Better understanding leads to stronger relationships, more effective teams and ultimately better organisational outcomes."

MQ2HQ is structured around three core dimensions:

- Inner Resonance - Developing greater self-awareness, focus and attention management.

- The Art of Human Connection - Strengthening communication, empathy and workplace relationships.

- Mathematical Flow - Applying the principles of rhythm and alignment to improve consistency, discipline and effectiveness.

The programme is delivered as leadership interventions, employee engagement initiatives, workplace wellbeing sessions, learning and development programmes, executive retreats, annual off-sites and culture-building workshops.

Nanda's own journey lends credibility to the initiative. Having trained for more than thirteen years under Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia at the renowned Vrindavan Gurukul in Mumbai, he has performed extensively across India as well as in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. He has also served as Director of Music at Chinmaya Naada Bindu - the music gurukul of The Chinmaya Mission, visiting faculty at IIT Bombay and founder of The Mystic Bamboo.

With the launch of MQ2HQ, Nanda hopes to introduce a distinctly Indian perspective to workplace learning and development--one that draws upon centuries-old wisdom while addressing some of the most pressing people challenges facing modern organisations.

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