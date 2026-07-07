Indian Coast Guard - Kerala & Mahe and Bisleri International Unite for Cleaner Coastlines and a Sustainable Future

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Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 7: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., through its flagship sustainability initiative Bottles for Change (BFC), has signed a Letter of Association (LoA) with the Indian Coast Guard (Kerala & Mahe) to advance plastic waste management and promote environmental sustainability across coastal regions. This is also in line with ICG mission of Plastic Free Oceans.

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The agreement was formally signed by Dr. Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bisleri International, and Deputy Inspector General Ashish Mehrotra of the Indian Coast Guard, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations, including Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International; Mr. Dhinakaran, South Region Manager - CSR, Bisleri International; Mr. Jofin, CSR Executive (Kerala), Bisleri International; and Mr. Jabir, Chief Executive Officer, Green Worms.

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Through this collaboration, Bottles for Change will work closely with the Indian Coast Guard to strengthen plastic waste management systems by promoting responsible collection, segregation, and recycling of post-consumer plastic. The partnership also aims to drive awareness, encourage behavioural change, and foster sustainable practices to prevent plastic waste from entering coastal and marine ecosystems.

Commenting on the association, Dr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "It is an honour for Bisleri to collaborate with the Indian Coast Guard in advancing environmental sustainability. Through the Bottles for Change initiative, we are committed to supporting efforts to protect our coastlines and marine ecosystems. This partnership reflects our shared vision of responsible waste management and a cleaner, greener future for the nation."

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Deputy Inspector General Ashish Mehrotra of the Indian Coast Guard also appreciated the initiative which will promote greater awareness, strengthen waste management practices, and ensure the preservation of our coastal ecosystems for future generations.

The Indian Coast Guard, entrusted with safeguarding India's vast coastline, plays a crucial role in protecting marine environments. This collaboration will further enhance efforts to address the growing challenge of plastic pollution in coastal areas and oceans while promoting efficient waste management practices.

As part of Bisleri's Greener Promise, the Bottles for Change program continues to expand its impact by building strong partnerships with government institutions and community stakeholders. The association with the Indian Coast Guard marks a significant step in extending the program's reach to coastal and marine ecosystems, reinforcing Bisleri's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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