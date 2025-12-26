Indian Coast Guard signs deal with L&T for Six Rail-Less Helo Traversing Systems

DT
Home / Business / Indian Coast Guard signs deal with L&amp;T for Six Rail-Less Helo Traversing Systems

ANI
Updated At : 08:10 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard signed a deal with L&T Precision Engineering & Systems on Friday for the procurement of six Rail-Less Helo Traversing Systems (RLHTS) for indigenously built Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

"In line with GoI #AatmanirbharBharat, initiative @IndiaCoastGuard today inked a deal with L&T Precision Engineering & Systems at #CGHQ, #NewDelhi for procurement of six (06) Rail-Less Helo Traversing Systems #RLHTS for indigenously built Next-Generation #OPVs," Indian Coast Guard said in a post on social media platform X.

"The agreement was signed by the Principal Director (Air Acquisition), #CGHQ and Vice President, L&T, in the presence of Deputy Director General (Aviation). The #RLHTS aims at enhancing safe helicopter operations by ensuring reliability and flexibility in maritime environments, marking a significant stride towards defence self-reliance," it added.

Rail-less helicopter traversing systems are advanced naval deck systems that move helicopters between the landing area and hangar without physical rails, using powerful winches, wires, and sensors to safely haul, secure, and guide the aircraft across the ship's deck, even in rough seas, offering flexibility over traditional rail systems by eliminating alignment needs.

As per the information available on the L&T Precision Engineering & Systems website, the system is compatible with helicopters fitted with a probe and weighing up to 12.5 tonnes, ensuring broad operational versatility. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

