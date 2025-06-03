DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Indian companies post satisfactory Q4 results despite global challenges: Bank of Baroda Report

Indian companies post satisfactory Q4 results despite global challenges: Bank of Baroda Report

Corporate performance of the Indian companies in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 remained satisfactory despite a tough global economic environment, according to a recent report by Bank of Baroda.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Corporate performance of Indian companies in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 remained satisfactory despite a tough global economic environment, according to a recent report by Bank of Baroda.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that most companies are optimistic about their future growth prospects, and there is potential for further improvement once consumption demand picks up in FY26.

It said "Corporate performance in Q4 FY25 was on the whole satisfactory and there is scope for an upward movement once consumption pick up in FY26. Importantly, despite a challenging global environment, companies remain positive on future growth prospects".

Advertisement

The Bank of Baroda report pointed out that certain sectors are already showing signs of recovery. Sectors linked to infrastructure are experiencing steady growth even though they are being compared to a high base from last year.

In the case of consumer-related sectors like FMCG and consumer durables, strong rural demand and seasonal factors have played a key role in supporting recovery.

Advertisement

The services sector has also continued to grow at a steady pace, driven by strong demand.

The report noted that stable commodity prices, low inflation in India, a favourable monsoon outlook, trade agreements, government spending on infrastructure, and tax benefits are expected to be important drivers of growth and demand in the coming months.

According to the report, in Q4 FY25, aggregate net sales of a sample of 1,893 companies increased by 5.4 per cent, while net profits rose by 7.6 per cent. Expenses and interest costs remained under control, which helped improve the debt repayment ability of companies.

However, some slowdown in sales was seen in large sectors such as oil and gas, textiles, and iron and steel. This had a negative impact on the overall performance of the sample. But the report suggested that this is likely a one-time occurrence and not a long-term concern.

Similarly, the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector, which performed strongly last year, saw some moderation in growth. This has been linked to a slowdown in credit growth.

Overall, the report painted a positive picture of India Inc.'s performance in Q4 FY25 and suggests that companies are well-positioned to benefit from improving demand and supportive policy measures in the next financial year. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts