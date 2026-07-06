Indian diaspora in Indonesia pushes for stronger India-Indonesia trade in mining, energy, tech sectors

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Indonesia today for a three-day official visit aimed at reviewing bilateral ties and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

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Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their expectations for PM Modi's visit, calling for deeper cooperation across mining, energy, infrastructure and emerging technologies.

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Bharat Kumar Jain, CEO and promoter of Urja Group, said companies engaged in coal, nickel and gold mining are highly optimistic about expanding bilateral trade between the two countries.

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He noted that while trade has been steadily increasing in recent years, there remains significant untapped potential, particularly in sectors where collaboration is still limited.

He highlighted, "The economy of Indonesia is mainly based on resources and commodities. They have a lot of natural resources; you will see that nickel is the largest in the world, gold is the fourth biggest, and there is a lot in coal as well."

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However, he pointed out that Indian participation in these sectors remains lower compared to other major global players, particularly China.

Anand Chandak, who works with PT Universal Support in the coal mining sector, highlighted the strengthening ties between the two nations. He said repeated high-level engagements since 2018 have deepened mutual trust and cooperation, making the Indian diaspora feel more connected and comfortable in Indonesia.

"It has been a great strength, mutual bond, respect and strengthening our relationship between both the nations," he added.

Siddharth Taparia, a long-time employee of a major business group involved in natural resources, ports, defence and the power sector, highlighted, "Indonesia is getting a large market in India."

Noting strong enthusiasm on both sides, he said, "Synergies are possible in many places like defense, infrastructure, AI and manufacturing."

"There are a lot of opportunities for MOUs. Ease of business will be given priority," he concluded. (ANI)

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